AdaPay has been introduced by Cardano Foundation and COTI.

Merchants will not be able to accept ADA and receveive fiat in their accounts.

The Cardano Foundation announaced with COTI releasing its AdaPay, a solution which allows merchants to accept ADA and receive fiat on their bank accounts.

Back in October, it was noted the collaboration adds ADA as a payment option for merchants using the COTIpay platform. However, AdaPay is a distinct offering as merchants who integrate it will only be able to support ADA. The payments are settled “near-instantaneously” and can be converted to 35 fiat currencies for the merchant receiving them.

It is also noted that upcoming features such as lending products and prepaid debit cards will be made available for ADA merchants as well.

Cardano's ADA is trading up some 6.70% at the time of writing.