Cardano (ADA) price analysis: ADA/USD beats the market with 7% of gains ahead of Shelly update
- Cardano’s ADA is the best performing altcoins out of top-20.
- The coin has retreated from the recent high, more downside is possible.
Cardano, the 10th largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $2.4 billion, is changing hands at $0.0946 with over 7% of gains in recent 24 hours. While ADA has retreated from the intraday high of $0.0970, it is still one of the best performing altcoins today. The coin has been growing actively since the beginning of the week and managed to gain nearly 30%.
Cardano project is getting ready for a major network update know as Shelly. Cryptocurrency experts believe that it might be a reason behind ADA’s stellar growth. However, the correlation is not evident as the Shelly update was announced in May. The upgrade should employ proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and strengthen decentralization features of the blockchain
Looking technically, ADA/USD is capped by $0.0980-$0.0990 area that has been limiting the recovery since the end of May. Once it is cleared, psychological $0.10 will come into focus, followed by April’s high at $0.1018. A move above will take us to uncharted territory.
On the downside, the strong support is created by $0.0800, followed by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart at $0.0780. A sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards the next bearish aim of $0.0735 (SMA100, daily timeframe).
ADA/USD, 1-day chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.