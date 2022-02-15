The move by the Canadian prime minister includes an expansion of money-laundering laws to include crowdfunding platforms and cryptocurrency transactions.
Responding to the now weeks-long, trucker-led protests that have snarled streets in Ottawa and blocked key crossings at the U.S.-Canada border, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this afternoon invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time since the law was passed in 1988.
"This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting peoples' jobs and restoring faith in our institutions," said the prime minister. Though the Emergencies Act allows for the military to be called in, but Trudeau, for now, said he has no plans to do so.
The government instead appeared set to take aim at protester finances. Speaking alongside Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said banks can immediately freeze or suspend bank accounts without a court order and without fear of civil liability. In addition, the government is broadening the scope of Canada's anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules to now cover crowdfunding platforms and the payment service providers they. These changes, said Freeland, cover all forms of transactions, including digital assets such as crypto.
The Tallycoin bitcoin fundraiser had reportedly raised more than 20 bitcoin (BTC) - or nearly $1 million - for the truckers. The organizers have shut down the fundraising page, and are asking for all to "stay tuned" about next steps.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana bulls charge and trap short-sellers, SOL targets a return to $110
Solana price action has not been kind to buyers of late. The most recent retest of the bottom of a range first traded back in late January 2022 near the $90 is a testament to SOL’s weakness.
Bitcoin choppy price action continues as sellers eye a return to $40,000 for BTC
Bitcoin price dropped below a critical Ichimoku level on Thu, Feb 10, and extended the drop into Sun, Feb 13. The pullback completed a necessary and expected return to equilibrium within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.
Ethereum may slide to $2,700 before ETH begins a new uptrend
Ethereum price action has fallen below the Tenkan-Sen at $3,000 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $2,900. Participation and momentum have dropped significantly on both sides of the market, but the overall near-term trend is lower.
Shiba Inu struggles to hold support, SHIBA could retest prior range near $0.000020
Shiba Inu price action is currently struggling to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support, even as it approaches conditions where a bullish breakout is easier to achieve. It remains an overperformer in the altcoin market, but that trend could soon change.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.