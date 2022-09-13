Canadian politician and noted crypto advocate Pierre Poilievre has taken the helm of Canada’s Conservative Party, which looks set to give the current administration a run for its money in the next federal election.
The pro-crypto politician reportedly won the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada in a landslide victory on Sept. 10, securing 68.15% of the electoral points up for grabs, and far outpacing his nearest opponent Jean Charest who received just 16.07% of the vote.
Poilievre has been a member of the Conservative Party since 2003, first winning office in the 2004 election. He has since served as a Member of Parliament for seven terms and held various roles including Shadow Minister for Finance and Minister of Employment and Social Development.
Poilievre has been known as a supporter of crypto and Bitcoin (BTC), advocating for more financial freedom through tokens, smart contracts, and decentralized finance.
His latest appointment means that Canadians may be able to eventually vote for a pro-crypto leader in the next federal election — set to take place on or before Oct. 20, 2025 to determine the 45th Canadian Prime Minister.
Earlier this year, Poilievre urged the Canadian public to vote for him as their leader to “make Canada the blockchain capital of the world."
In March, YouTube channel BITCOIN posted a video of Poilievre at a Tahinis Restaurant during his leadership election campaign talking about his support for crypto, saying: "We must keep cryptocurrencies legal."
People should have the freedom to choose other money. If the government is going to abuse our cash, we should have the freedom to use other, higher quality cash.
He also briefly spoke about ideas to simplify crypto taxes, rules and regulations so there was a consistent law across Canada.
In the same video, he bought chicken shawarma using the Lightning Network.
However, Poilievre has offered very few specifics on how his party would implement the regulation and adoption of crypto if they unseat current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party.
The Conservative Party of Canada currently holds 16 out of 105 seats in the Senate and 119 out of 338 in the house of commons, while Trudeau's Liberal government has a minority government with 160 seats in the house of commons.
To form a majority government requires at least 170 seats in the house of commons.
Canada made its foray into the global digital asset space when its Parliament passed a national law on digital currencies in 2014.
The Canadian regulatory council also created a new preregistration filing for crypto platforms in August of this year.
Only a relatively small number of Canadians currently hold BTC, according to the Bank of Canada Financial System Review released in June 2022 — with about 13% of Canadians owning some in 2021, up from 5% in 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can ApeCoin price squeeze to $6 after an explosive start?
ApeCoin price has been on a massive uptrend while some altcoins are struggling to break higher. The recent run-up in APE comes after its breakout from a bullish setup. This run-up could extend a little higher so it can fill the imbalance to the upside.
Crypto.com price attempts a 20% rally without hunting sell-stops
Crypto.com price has been on a bullish trend between September 7 and 10 as Bitcoin price exploded due to bullish resurgence. However, as bulls exhaust, BTC is slowing down, and altcoins, including CRO, are also taking a minor hit.
Saved from capitulation, is Ethereum headed to $2,000 or $1,429?
Ethereum’s struggle to breach the $2,000 mark that started back in May this year has failed time and again. The biggest reason is the persisting investor fear thatis keeping the crypto market subdued. The altcoin king has been facing bearish woes for about three weeks.
LUNA surges by 229% as Terra continues to build on its promise of sustainable development
Terra announced that the company had completely revamped its website during the wee hours of September 13. Despite a staggering 229% rise this week, LUNA is correcting 30%+ on the daily chart.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.