- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have reported a surge in Bitcoin-related scams in the city of Burnaby.
- Scammers have impersonated the police, blackmailed victims and demanded Bitcoin ransom in return.
- The authorities have clarified that police forces in Canada do not accept Bitcoin as a means of payment.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Burnaby, a district of Vancouver, have reported an increase in Bitcoin-related scams in the city. Police authorities noted that scammers have called their target victims and impersonated an RCMP member. The scammers then falsely stated that the police have an arrest warrant against the victim related to fraudulent activity.
Victims have often received multiple calls from several numbers and are told that if they inform anyone in their family regarding the calls, they too will be arrested. The scammers have then requested a payment, asking the victim to deposit the funds through a Bitcoin ATM.
Burnaby RCMP also warned that similar scams had involved perpetrators claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). The authorities have clarified that police forces in Canada do not accept Bitcoin as a means of payment and will never request Bitcoin ATM deposits. Authorities detailed that “this scam recently cost a resident nearly CAD 15,000 [$11,000].” RCMP officials are currently investigating two Bitcoin-related scams in Strathcona County in Alberta, Canada.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD continues freefall as bears remain in control for the fourth straight day
BTC/USD bears remained in control for the fourth straight day as the price fell from $9,239.79 to $9,184 in the early hours of Friday. Ever since Tuesday, the price has dropped by more than 5%. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls come back following three straight bearish days
XRP/USD has gone up from $0.1815 to $0.1824 in the early hours of Friday, following three straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud and ...
ETH/USD settles above $230; is $250 still possible before the end of June?
Ethereum suffered greatly at the hands of the bears in the last couple of days. The second-largest cryptocurrency made a run for $250. Due to an increase and the frequency of the selling pressure at the level ...
BCH/USD back to the drawing board, seeks support at $230
Bitcoin Cash followed the general downtrend in the market on Wednesday and Thursday. Prior to this, bulls had purposed to pull BCH above $250. Unfortunately, the momentum hit a wall at $245.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.