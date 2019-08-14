Canada set to have new option of crypto payments for retailers

Two crypto companies in Canada are collaborating to bring a new cryptocurrency payment solution.

Coinberry and Cyclebit, two recognized Canadian crypto companies announced Canadians are expected to have access to a new cryptocurrency solution for retail payments.

Coinberry is one of the most popular cryptocurrency platforms in Canada, has partnered up with Cyclebit to provide a new crypto-to-retail payment processing solution.

The companies will be set to leverage their technological solutions and assist in the increase crypto adoption in the country. The new partnership will make it possible for real-world POS transactions to take place via cryptocurrency at any accepting retailer.

