Canada set to have new option of crypto payments for retailers

- Two crypto companies in Canada are collaborating to bring a new cryptocurrency payment solution.
- The new partnership will make it possible for real-world POS transactions to take place via cryptocurrency at any accepting retailer.
Coinberry and Cyclebit, two recognized Canadian crypto companies announced Canadians are expected to have access to a new cryptocurrency solution for retail payments.
Coinberry is one of the most popular cryptocurrency platforms in Canada, has partnered up with Cyclebit to provide a new crypto-to-retail payment processing solution.
The companies will be set to leverage their technological solutions and assist in the increase crypto adoption in the country. The new partnership will make it possible for real-world POS transactions to take place via cryptocurrency at any accepting retailer.
The co-founder and CEO of Coinberry, Andrew Poliakov said:
We are always seeking innovative new ways to bring our customers trusted cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions that deliver exceptional value. From our recent government partnerships to enterprise, and now via retail payment processors, we believe leveraging our trusted technology backbone will continue to accelerate growth in the industry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Where next after the Coinbase-Barclays divorce, US-Sino detente – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin is providing to be a safe-haven asset – and that can be painful for the cryptocurrency market when investors stop seeking refuge. The price of digital coins has dropped substantially after the US announced it would postpone some of the tariffs planned on China.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD targets 100 SMA resistance after refreshing key support
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red accept for Bitcoin Gold (BTG) and Ethereum Classic. Litecoin is trading 1.5% lower on Wednesday. The correction comes after a failed attempt to break above the resistance at $92.00.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD intriguingly defends $0.29 key support
Ripple like many other altcoins on the market weathered down the negative pressure across the market quite well. On the other hand, Bitcoin plunged more than $800 after breaking the support at $11,000.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD overwhelmed by selling pressure; reversal ongoing
The bear pressure affecting Bitcoin is finally catching up with Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The crypto managed to extend the weekend winning streak from the weekend low around $302.38 to a weekly high at $358.49.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...