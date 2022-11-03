Canada launches crypto and CBDC consultation following increased use cases in the country

- Canada's crypto adoption is at around 8%, with more than 2.6 million investors.
- In the 2022 budget, the country announced the government's plan to launch a financial sector legislative review.
- Quebec's energy supplier, Hydro-Quebec, proposed cutting electricity off for blockchain operations.
India leads crypto adoption on a global scale, but countries like Canada are also joining the race. Although the latter is still far behind in the race, it may pick up pace given it is receiving support from the government to do the same. However, some entities continue to act as a roadblock to bring down crypto adoption.
Canada welcomes crypto
Canada released their Budget 2022, in which, along with multiple other policies, an address to the digitalization of money was also found. According to it, the increasing use cases and the rapid adoption of cryptocurrencies are transforming the financial systems in Canada and around the world.
Furthermore, the use of cryptocurrencies has also been a problem since they are used to avoid global sanctions and fund illegal activities. Not only this, but according to the Budget, digital assets pose a threat to traditional banking institutions in the country.
Thus the government will be addressing these challenges and launch a financial sector legislative review. Through this, the government will be conducting consultations with stakeholders concerning cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and CBDC. This will be done to maintain the stability and security of the financial sector.
This could prove to be beneficial to the 2.6 million people in Canada recorded to be owning crypto as of October 2022. While the global average ownership rate is 14%, Canada's is at just 8%. India, on the other hand, leads the space with a 28% average ownership rate.
Crypto adoption rate
If the government gets involved, the crypto space might have a chance to thrive and grow, provided they take a positive approach to the matter.
The roadblocks
While the government of Canada is trying to be more inclusive towards crypto, some others are trying to get rid of it. As per a new proposal submitted by Hydro-Quebec, the energy provider of the province of Quebec in Canada, wants the blockchain industry to stop receiving electricity in the region.
The increasing power demand is not being met entirely, which has led Hydro-Quebec to make this move. The proposal to suspend 270 megawatts of power will affect the crypto miners in the region since current rules already make it difficult to grow their operations.
Commenting on the same, the company stated,
"In light of the significant increase in the anticipated demand for electricity and the tightening energy and capacity balances, Hydro-Quebec filed a request with the Regie de l'energie regarding suspension of the allocation process to the blockchain industry."
Should the proposal pass, miners, including the likes of Bitfarms and Hive Blockchain, could be affected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Canada launches crypto and CBDC consultation following increased use cases in the country
India leads crypto adoption on a global scale, but countries like Canada are also joining the race. Although the latter is still far behind in the race, it may pick up pace given it is receiving support from the government to do the same.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: Market makers might call an audible and pump LUNC
Terra's Luna Classic price (LUNC) could witness a pump in the coming weeks. Following this week's successful bearish trade idea, market makers may have collected enough liquidity to reverse the trend. Key levels have been defined to gauge a potential move.
EOS price recoups strength, eyes 25% upswing
EOS price has shown considerable strength over the last three weeks, which has led to a recovery above a significant hurdle. As a result of this development, investors can expect the altcoin to kick-start a mean reversion play.
MATIC Price: Will the sale of Polygon NFTs on Meta’s Instagram trigger a rally?
Meta announced that Instagram users will soon be able to buy and sell Polygon-powered NFTs on the social media platform. The giant unveiled plans to test new features with a small group of creators in the US.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.