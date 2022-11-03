Canada launches crypto and CBDC consultation following increased use cases in the country

Canada's crypto adoption is at around 8%, with more than 2.6 million investors.

In the 2022 budget, the country announced the government's plan to launch a financial sector legislative review.

Quebec's energy supplier, Hydro-Quebec, proposed cutting electricity off for blockchain operations.

India leads crypto adoption on a global scale, but countries like Canada are also joining the race. Although the latter is still far behind in the race, it may pick up pace given it is receiving support from the government to do the same. However, some entities continue to act as a roadblock to bring down crypto adoption.

Canada welcomes crypto

Canada released their Budget 2022, in which, along with multiple other policies, an address to the digitalization of money was also found. According to it, the increasing use cases and the rapid adoption of cryptocurrencies are transforming the financial systems in Canada and around the world.

Furthermore, the use of cryptocurrencies has also been a problem since they are used to avoid global sanctions and fund illegal activities. Not only this, but according to the Budget, digital assets pose a threat to traditional banking institutions in the country.

Thus the government will be addressing these challenges and launch a financial sector legislative review. Through this, the government will be conducting consultations with stakeholders concerning cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and CBDC. This will be done to maintain the stability and security of the financial sector.

This could prove to be beneficial to the 2.6 million people in Canada recorded to be owning crypto as of October 2022. While the global average ownership rate is 14%, Canada's is at just 8%. India, on the other hand, leads the space with a 28% average ownership rate.

Crypto adoption rate

If the government gets involved, the crypto space might have a chance to thrive and grow, provided they take a positive approach to the matter.

The roadblocks

While the government of Canada is trying to be more inclusive towards crypto, some others are trying to get rid of it. As per a new proposal submitted by Hydro-Quebec, the energy provider of the province of Quebec in Canada, wants the blockchain industry to stop receiving electricity in the region.

The increasing power demand is not being met entirely, which has led Hydro-Quebec to make this move. The proposal to suspend 270 megawatts of power will affect the crypto miners in the region since current rules already make it difficult to grow their operations.

Commenting on the same, the company stated,

"In light of the significant increase in the anticipated demand for electricity and the tightening energy and capacity balances, Hydro-Quebec filed a request with the Regie de l'energie regarding suspension of the allocation process to the blockchain industry."

Should the proposal pass, miners, including the likes of Bitfarms and Hive Blockchain, could be affected.