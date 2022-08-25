Both sides are failing to seize control over the market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has gone down by 0.24%.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE is trading in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.06702 and the resistance at $0.07118.
An uptick is only possible if the meme coin returns to the $0.07 mark.
DOGE is trading at $0.0688 at press time.
SHIB/USD
Unlike DOGE, the price of SHIB has risen by 0.24%.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the price is stuck in the middle of the channel. The volume is low, meaning that none of the sides has accumulated strength for the rise.
In this case, continued sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the following days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001326 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
