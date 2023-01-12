With crypto having a challenging year, many are now eyeing the end of the bear market and looking ahead to which projects might drive the highest gains. Solana is a popular project that some are tipping for the top, but it's a disruptive new project — Orbeon Protocol — making waves in the investment community. As Orbeon Protocol enters the third stage of its presale, some analysts predict that mind-blowing price rises of up to 6000% might be around the corner.
Solana - Difficult times ahead?
The Solana project is a blockchain protocol that provides developers with fast and cost-effective blockchain infrastructure. It uses Rust for development and can handle tens of thousands of transactions per second. In addition, Solana's native SOL token powers its blockchain and facilitates transactions on the network.
The demand from the network largely determines the SOL token's price, along with the number of transactions taking place and its high level of speculative value. Solana uses the Solana token to reward users for staking their tokens on the network. Staking gives users rewards for helping to secure the network.
As the token's price is dependent upon the use of the network and given the project's relatively high popularity, it will require a substantial level of growth to justify a significant price rise. Coupled with the project's ties to disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, it's now widely regarded as a poor investment for those looking for life-changing gains. Solana seems unlikely to reach even $100 per token any time soon, making a $10,000 token price a dream held by only the most fanatic Solana holders.
Orbeon Protocol
Orbeon Protocol is disrupting the venture capital industry through its multichain launchpad, enabling businesses to save time and money when fundraising by allowing everyday investors to contribute with as little as $1, instead of solely relying on the long and arduous venture capital process.
Orbeon Protocol opens up an unprecedented level of access to micro-investor capital and allows companies to build a passionate community around their businesses simultaneously.
This feat is achieved through the use of fractionalized equity-backed NFTs, allowing funding rounds to be run at scale with many investors contributing. In addition, investors need not fear for their funds committed to funding rounds that fail to meet their goals; Orbeon Protocol's "Fill or Kill" mechanism immediately returns the investment if a funding round fails.
The Orbeon Protocol ecosystem also features a built-in secondary market to provide liquidity for trading F-NFTs and safe and secure token storage via Orbeon Protocol Wallet, ready for future staking developments.
The ORBN utility token fuels the Orbeon Protocol ecosystem and is capped at a supply of 888 million, with 40% available for public presale. It is required for launchpad users and offers benefits such as exclusive access to investor groups, trading discounts, and cashback. Notably, during presale, ORBN has already surged by 805% and is predicted to rise by a total of 6000%.
Conclusion
Solana's many challenges make the significant surge predicted by a few die-hard fans a remote possibility. And, with the incredible investment opportunity that Orbeon Protocol represents — and given that market analysts have already issued forecasts that the token value of ORBN is likely to surge by up to 6000% — we're likely to see the shift of SOL investors to ORBN continue to gain pace.
This article is sponsored content
