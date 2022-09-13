The market keeps trading sideways as none of the sides has seized the initiative.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is falling by 2.84% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has broken the local support level at $1,724 on the hourly chart. If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see the test of the vital $1,700 mark tomorrow.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the sitaution is also rather more bearish than bullish, as Ethereum (ETH) could not fix above $1,800. At the moment, one needs to pay attention to the support at $1,705. If a false breakout happens, the bounceback may lead to the short-term growth to the $1.750 zone.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation remains unclear as the new week has just started. However, if the decline below $1,721 continues, one can expect the test of another important level at $1,650. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,711 at press time.