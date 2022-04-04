Russian President Vladimir Putin has set a March 31 deadline for countries that have previously imposed sanctions on Russia a request to change their currency into rubles when they buy Russian gas from it. That date has passed and while energy ministers from west countries have rejected the request, Putin seems to insist. Under these circumstances, it is now very likely that we will lead to a global upheaval similar to the 1973 oil crisis, which kept inflation very high and caused an unprecedented recession in the world economy.

The turmoil created at that time made gold a safe haven and led to an impressive rise in its price, as we can see in the chart below.

Are there such products today where if we really enter a period of great turmoil and recession they could benefit and move just as impressively as the gold of the 1970s?

Such products could be cryptocurrencies, which we observe that lately are moving impressively with significant returns with the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market now exceeding 2.2 trillion dollars. The reason for this rise may be in the characteristics of cryptocurrencies as they could be a safe haven.

In fact, the invasion of Ukraine and the financial sanctions that followed, with the freezing of money and the seizures based on the nationality of individuals as well as the nationality of the foreign exchange reserves of a large central bank, showed a key characteristic of cryptocurrencies as a save haven. That of their globalized form that is not under the control of any government. As well as the characteristic that they can be transported directly anywhere in the world, without anyone being able to stop them.

Perhaps today the importance of people owning an asset that is not under the control of any government is a significant incentive to own it. The point is, that people, feel more at comfort when they have an alternative, even if they do not intend to use it.

In a world where even the foreign exchange reserves of a large central bank can be frozen, a degree of diversification of wealth distribution and seeking safe havens is probably necessary. Especially for citizens and countries that are not in an alliance with the West, which will most likely want to diversify their foreign exchange reserves beyond the dollar and the euro.

Thus, it seems that the assets that are invulnerable to institutions that will want to plot them are gaining great interest. For example, one can have cryptocurrencies, without problems, wherever one is, whatever one's nationality. Without the cost of storage, immediately available, and can be moved anywhere in the world.

And this does not only concern people from the East but also the people in the West who are beginning to worry that the rivalry between the West and the East will intensify to the point that governments, citing reasons of national interest, are likely to affect negative their assets. Citizens are likely to recall the 2008 financial crisis, which turned into a banking crisis and led to capital controls or even a "haircut" of deposits in eurozone member states, proving that no scenario can be ruled out.

All of the above is likely to boost interest in the cryptocurrency market as a safe haven for hedging and diversification. If this is the case then we are probably at the beginning of a new upward cycle for cryptocurrencies as long as they will not fundamentally shake the existing monetary system because then the benefits mentioned above will become their Achilles heel.