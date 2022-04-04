Russian President Vladimir Putin has set a March 31 deadline for countries that have previously imposed sanctions on Russia a request to change their currency into rubles when they buy Russian gas from it. That date has passed and while energy ministers from west countries have rejected the request, Putin seems to insist. Under these circumstances, it is now very likely that we will lead to a global upheaval similar to the 1973 oil crisis, which kept inflation very high and caused an unprecedented recession in the world economy.
The turmoil created at that time made gold a safe haven and led to an impressive rise in its price, as we can see in the chart below.
Are there such products today where if we really enter a period of great turmoil and recession they could benefit and move just as impressively as the gold of the 1970s?
Such products could be cryptocurrencies, which we observe that lately are moving impressively with significant returns with the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market now exceeding 2.2 trillion dollars. The reason for this rise may be in the characteristics of cryptocurrencies as they could be a safe haven.
In fact, the invasion of Ukraine and the financial sanctions that followed, with the freezing of money and the seizures based on the nationality of individuals as well as the nationality of the foreign exchange reserves of a large central bank, showed a key characteristic of cryptocurrencies as a save haven. That of their globalized form that is not under the control of any government. As well as the characteristic that they can be transported directly anywhere in the world, without anyone being able to stop them.
Perhaps today the importance of people owning an asset that is not under the control of any government is a significant incentive to own it. The point is, that people, feel more at comfort when they have an alternative, even if they do not intend to use it.
In a world where even the foreign exchange reserves of a large central bank can be frozen, a degree of diversification of wealth distribution and seeking safe havens is probably necessary. Especially for citizens and countries that are not in an alliance with the West, which will most likely want to diversify their foreign exchange reserves beyond the dollar and the euro.
Thus, it seems that the assets that are invulnerable to institutions that will want to plot them are gaining great interest. For example, one can have cryptocurrencies, without problems, wherever one is, whatever one's nationality. Without the cost of storage, immediately available, and can be moved anywhere in the world.
And this does not only concern people from the East but also the people in the West who are beginning to worry that the rivalry between the West and the East will intensify to the point that governments, citing reasons of national interest, are likely to affect negative their assets. Citizens are likely to recall the 2008 financial crisis, which turned into a banking crisis and led to capital controls or even a "haircut" of deposits in eurozone member states, proving that no scenario can be ruled out.
All of the above is likely to boost interest in the cryptocurrency market as a safe haven for hedging and diversification. If this is the case then we are probably at the beginning of a new upward cycle for cryptocurrencies as long as they will not fundamentally shake the existing monetary system because then the benefits mentioned above will become their Achilles heel.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The Article/Information available on this website is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as investment advice or any other research recommendation. Nothing contained on this Article/ Information in this website constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu are not liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other Content made available to you through the website, but investors themselves assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other Article/ Information on the website before making any decisions based on such information or other Article.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins pause on account of big crypto
Bitcoin price is bracketing around the yearly open and shows no signs of breaking out. Moreover, a directional bias seems to be absent. Ethereum and Ripple are both facing crucial hurdles, the clearing of which will allow them to move higher.
Should Cardano holders prepare for another upswing or a steep correction
Cardano price shows a slowdown in momentum after a quick run-up from a psychological level. This move faces a massive blockade that could make or break the uptrend for ADA.
Polkadot price plummets as the altcoin shows bearish trend, on-chain activity drops
Polkadot price is on a downward trend as analysts reveal a bearish outlook on the altcoin. On-chain activity on the altcoin’s network has plummeted, driving the Polkadot price lower.
Shiba Inu price and how to capitalize on the next exponential rally
Shiba Inu price shows an interesting bottom reversal setup that forecasts massive gains. Although the pattern is far from completion, aggressive investors can stand a chance to maximize returns on the breakout.
Bitcoin: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.