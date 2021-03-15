Can buyers hold the $60,000 mark and keep pushing the rate higher?

The last day of the week has turned out to be bearish for the cryptocurrency market. All coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Meanwhile, the dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased over the last few days and is now at 62.1%.
BTC's market share
The relevant data for Bitcoin is looking the following way
-
Name: Bitcoin.
-
Ticker: BTC.
-
Market Cap: $1,117,288,647,373.
-
Price: $59,909.63.
-
Volume (24h): $49,572,866,971.
-
Change (24h): -0.22%.
The data is relevant at press time.
BTC/USD: Can bulls hold the $60,000 mark?
Even though the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday, the price change over the past week is +18%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to restest the MA 50 that is located in the area around $59,000.
Bulls might show strength there as the selling trading volume remains low.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the bigger time frame, the drop may be even more profound to the nearest mirror level at $58,100 if bulls fail to save the support around $59,000.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
From the long-term perspective, the crucial level is the support at $57,500. There are high chances of seeing a bounceback there due to a high level of focused liquidity.
Bitcoin is trading at $59,900 at press time.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC recovery moves eye $233.00 inside rising channel
LTC/USD picks up bids near $218.00, up 1.82% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair recovers from the lowest since Friday as RSI pullback from overbought territory catches a breather inside a three-week-old rising channel.
India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders
The so-called Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill is moving the space on Monday. India will fine anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls eye $1,950 inside a bearish chart pattern
While extending recovery moves from $1,837, ETH/USD rises to $1,885 during early Monday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin trades inside a two-week-old rising wedge bearish formation but recently trying to revisit the said bearish pattern’s upper line.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE liftoff to $0.065 in the cards
Dogecoin is doddering at $0.056 after bouncing off key short-term support. Price action above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart would pave the way for gains eying $0.065. Meanwhile, bulls are focused on nurturing the uptrend by ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.