Despite the slight fall of the market at the beginning of the day, bulls can seize the initiative in favor of growth.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.58% over the last hour.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daliy chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the $19,500 level against the low selling volume. If the slight rise continues and buyers can return the rate above $20,000, the upward move can continue.
However, if bears keep their pressure, the drop might lead to the test of the $19,000 mark by the end of the week. Bitcoin is trading at $19,891 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the leading altcoin has gone up by 0.60%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is fighting for its level of $1,000 on the daily time frame. At the moment, bears have already broken the $1,100 mark, which means that they are more powerful than bulls to a certain extent. However, the breakout of the mentioned $1,000 zone can cause a sharp drop to the support level at $890.
Ethereum is trading at $1,079 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP could not show any growth since yesterday, declining by 2.76% over the previous day.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP is trading similar to Ethereum (ETH) as the price is trading near the important $0.31 zone. If buyers lose this support level, it might be a prerequiste for the test of the closest area of $0.30 shortly.
XRP is trading at $0.3129 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
