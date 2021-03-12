Denys Serhiichuk Denys Serhiichuk

Can Bitcoin (BTC) remain one of the fastest growing coins?

Nearing the end of the week, most of the coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) could withstand the short-term bearish wave and remain to trade in the green zone. The price change since yesterday is +0.33%.

Bitcoin (BTC) is slightly approaching the vital $60,000 mark  and there are quite high chances of reaching it as the bulls have accumulated enough power for a price blast.

Bitcoin is trading at $56,440 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not follow Bitcoin (BTC), and the rate of the chief altcoin has dropped by 2.46%.

Despite the decline, the long-term scenario remains bullish as ETH is trading above the vital level of $1,700. If buyers keep dominating, there are high chances of seeing a retest of the resistance at around $2,000 next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,805 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has gone down much deeper than that of Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The price change is -4%.

XRP is not an exception to the rule, as it has successfully bounced off the daily MA 50, which has confirmed the power for a retest of $0.50, most likely next week.

XRP is trading at $0.4537 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest loser today. Its price has decreased by 4.91% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) has accumulated the strength for a sharp move. If bulls keep the level of $1.11, there are chances for a retest of $1.33.

Cardano is trading at $1.12 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer today. The rate of the native exchange token has increased by 2%.

Binance Coin (BNB) has broken the resistance at $282, having confirmed the bullish trend. However, at the moment, the asset needs to accumulate some time in the range of $300-$320 to keep the growth.

Binance Coin is trading at $293 at press time.

XLM/USD

Stellar (XLM) is also located in a short-term downtrend since yesterday. The drop is 3.78%.

Stellar (XLM) is trading similar to XRP as the coin is still trading above the MA 50 level. If selling volume remains low, the resistance at $0.46 might be tested next week.

Stellar is trading at $0.4049 at press time.

UNI/USD

Uniswap (UNI) has failed to keep the growth as the drop is around 4%.

At the moment, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation. However, if bulls remain above the vital $28 level, the resistance at $35 may be tested soon.

UNI is trading at $31 at press time.

