- Axie Infinity price almost made it towards $31 on Tuesday.
- AXS price collapsed and closed almost unchanged for the day.
- Expect to see AXS price dip towards $20 before swinging back up towards $31.
Axie infinity price looks heavy on Wednesday after the complete paring back of Tuesday session’s gains. AXS price has now also declined to a new low, below that of the previous day. It is looking for support to rally bulls. Once support is found, potentially at around $15.00, expect to see a rally reboot and a pop higher towards $30, doubling the price.
AXS price set to add over 50% appreciation
Axie Infinity price formed a ‘long-legged Doji’ Japanese candlestick pattern at Tuesday’s close. For people who do not know, this indicates an impending shift in trend as supply and demand are in near equilibrium. That coincides with the global mood of uncertainty currently as some nervousness is rolling through markets caused by the possibility of further climbing inflation and the risk of a recession around the corner.
AXS price is set to give up some gains first to get more bull inflow in the tank, and increase momentum for a squeeze to the upside. The fresh new monthly pivot at $25.00 will be a key level for price to overcome. Once through there, and if AXS price can make a daily close above $26.11 later this week, $30.00 should be ripe for the taking.
AXS/USD daily chart
Risk comes with that same ‘Doji’ that indicates a change in sentiment but is only a prelude to that shift. How long that shift or change in sentiment will last is not indicated by this pattern, and it could well be that today’s dip is just one of many downward days to come for this week as the downtrend reboots after a short hiatus. That would start with a break below $20.00, followed by an additional tank towards the new monthly S1 support at $15.00.
