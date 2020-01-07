Last Monday was a great day for the crypto sector, and in particular, for Ripple (+8.47%), who rushed up over 12% at the end of the day, Bitcoin (+3.38%) also had a very good day, although it lagged its altcoins. Monero (+7.37%) and Cardano (+6.2%) also had a great day. In the Ethereum token section, it is worth noting the progression of Link (+5.76%), CRO (+6.3%), and CENNZ (*18.92%), although the star of the day was DEX with a +2110% jump in price.

Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Heat Map

The total Market capitalization of the sector went up by 6%, to $210.123, on a 36% increase of the traded volume in the last 24 hours. The dominance of Bitcoin is 68.02%.

Fig 2 - 24H Crypto Market Cap and Traded Volume

Hot News

Baidu has launched its own cryptocurrency, Xuperchain. The Chinese company has also launched its open-source project and public block explorer. The blockchain on which Xuperchain is based is protected by several dozen patents, according to the news outlet Nulltx.

Virginia lawmaker Hala S. Ayala submitted a resolution that pledges the state government to analyze the feasibility of the use of blockchain in elections. "In conducting its study, the Department of Elections shall (i) determine the kinds of blockchain technology that could be used to secure voter records and election results [...]" said.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Chart 1 - Bitcoin 4H Chart

Bitcoin bullish sentiment has been growing, which created an increasing momentum in the stock. The price is currently touching its +3SD Bollinger line, which indicates it is too overextended, although there are no signs of a slowdown in the price.

The current price level is touching the $7,890 highs made on Nov 29, so it is expected some resistance and profit-taking before the assault to the $8,150, its next possible critical level.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 7,525 7,680 7,890 7,300 8,000 7,125 8,150

Ripple

Chart 2 - Ripple 4H Chart

Ripple had an enormous spike yesterday that moved its price from $0.19 up to $0.225. Currently, it is retracing after being rejected by that level, as its price is trying to consolidate the gains acquired on Monday. The area in which is entering is the consolidation area it made from the end of November to mid-December. Therefore, XRP will have to face several levels of resistance to break the top of this formation and head to new highs.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 0.2030 0.2140 0.2140 0.1950 0.2250 0.1860 0.2330

Ethereum

Chart 3 - Ethereum 4H Chart

On Monday, Ethereum price moved smoothly, guided by the +1SD Bollinger line hitting the projected $144 target. The price now is correcting very slightly, but still above the +1SD line, Thus, its bullish impulse is still intact. The next target is $152, and then $160 would create a higher high.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 138.00 141.00 144.00 235.00 148.00 132.00 150.00

Litecoin

Litecoin 4H Chart

Litecoin had a similar movement to Ethereum. LTC price moved following its +1SD line breaking the $45 key level and rejected by the $46 one. The price action has still bullish impulse, so we think it will cross the $46.5 level and aim for the $48.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 44.00 45.00 46.50 42.25 48.00 41.00 49.80

