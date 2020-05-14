About a quarter of the way through his freewheeling film-essay, F is for Fake, on art, creativity and the remarkably successful and notorious art forger Elmyr de Hory, Orson Welles asks his viewers permission to recite a bit of verse:

The verse is Kipling’s, though in typical Wellesian fashion, it is not an exact reproduction of Kipling’s text. Welles begins:

“When first the flush of a newborn sun fell on the green and gold

Our father, Adam, sat under the tree and scratched with a stick in the mold

The first rude sketch that the world had seen was joy to his mighty heart

Til the devil whispered behind the leaves, ‘It’s pretty but is it art?’”

“‘It’s pretty but is it art?’” Welles repeats, before laughing and breaking off into a line of questioning, “How is it valued? Value depends on opinion. Opinion depends on the experts. A faker like Elmyr makes fools of the experts, so who’s the expert? Who’s the faker?”

While Welles is speaking here specifically about the underlying problems of the art world, as viewers of the film go on to see, these questions — What is the difference between real and fake? How is a thing valued? Who can be trusted to assign value? — extend well beyond the confines of the art world.

The Need for a New Layer

Today, these questions are at the center of the struggles that are reshaping our political and economic realities. In the digital, interconnected age we live in, reality is something that can be manipulated. We trust our news institutions to report accurately, we trust our authorities to not abuse the powers given to them, but experience has shown that trust isn’t enough.

As our lives become more and more digitized, the content we produce, the transactions we make and the data tied to our online activities become more inextricably attached to our identities and the stores of value we have in the physical world. In the current operational paradigm of the internet, often called Web 2.0 to distinguish it as more interactive and based upon user participation than the previous, original paradigm, we have no control over our own data. The internet still works according to a centralized architecture that requires that any transfer of data we make be done through a third-party server. The further we go with digitization, the more the online space becomes the space in which we define who we are and what we do, and the less tenable this trust-based architecture becomes.

It is in response to the inadequacy of the current system that the concept of Web3, powered by blockchain technology, has taken off. The basic tenet of Web3 is decentralization. As opposed to the old model where data and assets are exchanged through centralized authorities, in Web3 there is a built-in value settlement layer. In this model the user-participation that brought about the evolution from the original iteration of the web to Web 2.0 no longer has to be funnelled into select centralized points of power. Instead, with a platform like Ethereum, we have a token-based digital economy, where collective and transparent data management have made direct p2p transactions, in which parties who neither know nor trust each other reach and settle agreements, possible.

Silencing the Whispers

In short, if we return briefly back to where we started, Web3 can be seen as something of an answer to the diabolical question posed by Welles. In the biblical scenario, that whispering behind the leaves, more than impugning the artistic skill of man, hints at the relativity of value. Perhaps nowhere else is that relativity more acutely felt than in the art world. The uncertainty that comes with artistic value judgements has provided plenty of questionable characters ample opportunity to acquire wealth and even celebrity, as in the case of Elmyr de Hory.

Conceptually, a way of eliminating some of that uncertainty, especially concerning provenance, would be introducing another layer into the creation narrative. What we have in the biblical narrative is a divinity that created a lower level of existence inhabited by man and full of material. If, instead of scratching a figure in the mold of the material around him, Adam was capable of fashioning an artwork in another, lower, reality which he had created and which also recorded all transactions and their transactors in that space, value questions would be less, well, bedeviling.

This is precisely what is being done now in one of the most interesting sectors in the cryptocurrency industry. With Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), digital art platforms using Ethereum as a value settlement layer are making the case for the token economy. An NFT is an indivisible and unique asset that records its ownership and price history. As such, a whole new sector in the blockchain space has sprung up with the aim of utilizing the potential of NFTs — from crypto gaming platforms like Crypto Kitties and Blockchain Cuties, where the tokens have opened the door for users to accumulate value during gameplay, and Decentraland, where a virtual reality landscape has been constructed with the help of NFTs that are digital embodiments of assets in the material world like real estate, to WhaleShark, the recently launched social currency backed by over 2,900 of the world’s most valuable NFTs. Given their uniqueness and their essence as both value assets and records of their own ownership and price history, NFTs make ideal pairings for collectible works of digital art.

Rarible and the World of NFT Art

We reached out to a number of up and coming NFT projects to get some insight into how things stand currently and where this sector of the industry is headed, and were able to speak with the co-founders of Rarible, an NFT-backed digital art collection platform. Alex Salnikov, Head of Product at Rarible, and Ivan Starinin, the project’s Chief Business Development Officer, believe that NFTs can be key to the flourishing of the DeFi ecosystem. “The NFT space is definitely underexplored, and there are lots of exciting use cases on the way,” says Alex, who founded Rarible in 2019. “We’re seeing a lot of use in the digital art space, with these unique tokens reflecting ultimate ownership of a particular work. But that’s really just a starting point, and there’s so much more on the way.”

Salnikov and Starinin think of Rarible as an issuance platform and a place that brings people together by giving them the opportunity to create. The way Rarible works is that, by connecting to the platform via a crypto wallet, users can easily produce and sell NFT backed works of art as well as collect the digital art of other artists in the community. While the platform, and the digital art scene in general, is young, the audience is expanding and investments in artworks tend to increase in value. Given the restrictions currently in place around the world, with galleries closed and facing a long road to recovery, the digital art scene may be in line for a significant influx of new collectors, in which case platforms like Rarible could be primed for remarkable growth.

The Transcendent Potential in NFTs

Salnikov and Starinin are entrepreneurs that have been active in the crypto space since the early days and believe that NFTs on their own have potential when it comes to DeFi that transcends digital art. “These tokens have not yet been well integrated into the blockchain finance world,” comments Ivan. “But they may turn out to be very useful. For example, you can take an entire portfolio of ERC20 tokens and encapsulate that in a single NFT – a bit like an ETF. Or, to look at the opportunity from the other side of the coin, you can use them to bring liquidity to illiquid assets. You can take one hundred pieces of digital art, and package them with an NFT so it’s easy to invest in them together.”

Digital art is an exciting and thriving sphere. The growing popularity of NFT-backed digital art collection on platforms like Rarible may, in the end, be most significant for the way it opens the door to the world of NFTs and web3 to those that otherwise would not have ventured into the territory. NFT-backed art creates relationships between collectors and works of art that exist on a deeper level than most crypto projects are capable of reaching right now. Because the assets here are tied to works of art and artists that have merit in their own right, outside of financial and technological considerations, projects of this kind could serve as the use-cases needed to show people that Ethereum and other web3 platforms work and can be built upon.

“This is a way we’ll onboard new users into the crypto space who intuitively understand the value of digital products and the idea of scarcity,” explains Ivan. “If we’re smart about the way we create our interfaces and set up wallets and fiat on-ramps, we can make that experience almost frictionless. It doesn’t have to be like buying crypto.”