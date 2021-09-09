Building on the fintech boom: Nubank's $55bn IPO shows finance technology is just getting started

Brazil’s fintech giant, Nubank, is seeking a valuation in its upcoming US IPO that world push the company’s valuation beyond the $55.4 billion value of the country’s biggest traditional bank, Itau Unibanco Holding SA - demonstrating the sheer power of finance technology in current markets.

In an earlier funding round led by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, headed by Wall Street icon Warren Buffett, Nubank was valued at $30 billion - with an added 40 million clients in Latin America, Nubank stands as the latest fintech phenomenon to capture the imagination of prospective investors.

Should Nubank’s IPO come with a market cap that’s greater than Itau Unibanco’s $55.4 billion, it would automatically become one of the world’s largest finance technology companies - vaulting ahead of Robinhood with space to spare. In fact, it would place Nubank at a market cap greater than both the recently listed Robinhood and Wise combined, at the time of writing.

According to one Reuters source, bankers close to the company had even pitched a valuation as high as $100 million, although they also confirmed that it’s unlikely the fintech would debut at such a high price by the time it goes public.

(Image: Business Insider)

Optimism surrounding a strong Nubank debut comes off the back of an extraordinary start to 2021 for fintechs around the world. The volume of mergers and acquisitions has accelerated to an unprecedented 67 in Q1 of 2021 alone, while the number of IPOs launched has exploded to 11 at the start of the year - more than the first three quarters of 2020 combined.

In launching an IPO that could lead to Nubank debuting on Wall Street as Brazil’s largest financial institution, we’re seeing a clear sign that the fintech market is only just warming up in what’s set to be a boom period for the emerging technology.

Nubank’s path to Wall Street

Amidst all of this investor appetite for Nubank, it’s worth remembering that the company was only founded eight years ago - and offered just one product to customers - a credit card. Customers could pick up credit cards with the company before making any deposits to fund their debit card, in a measured strategy that’s since been repeated across new markets to good effect.

Nubank has since adapted its offerings to include more services like personal lending, life insurance, instant payment services, investment products and platforms for small entrepreneurs.

It’s also important to note that the company wasn’t actually profitable last year. Nubank posted losses of 230 million reals (around $44 million USD) and a loan ledger of around 18 billion reals (around $3.5 billion) at the end of 2020. By comparison, Brazil’s biggest traditional bank, Itau Unibanco, reported a profit of 18.5 billion reals and a loan book of 870 billion reals.

Despite this, Nubank is exhibiting far greater growth potential for 2021, and the company has already distributed more debit cards than Itau Unibanco. The company has already undergone a regional expansion into nations like Mexico and Columbia and in Q1 of 2021, Nubank posted a profit of 6.8 million reals.

Now, following evidence of profitability and strategic expansion, Nubank has reportedly retained the services of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup in a bid to drive its IPO in the US. Although speculation suggests that the IPO could be imminent, it may not arrive until early 2022.

Riding the fintech IPO boom

2020 was a watershed year for fintechs. In the US alone, eight fintech companies went public last year. That number has already been surpassed in 2021, and despite us only finding ourselves midway through Q3, we’ve already seen the arrival of behemoths like Marqueta and Robinhood on Wall Street.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that the fintech boom is part of a far larger IPO frenzy that’s swept through a range of - largely tech-based - industries.

(Image: PwC)

As the chart above shows, the total number of IPOs arriving in the US have already surpassed the totals of 2020 and 2019 in just the first two quarters of 2022 - and the same goes for the proceeds generated.

As an emerging technology that’s been driven by the necessity of digital transformation for businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, fintechs are commanding far greater investor interest than ever before.

The future’s also bright for the startups at the beginning of their journey that are generating newer products that look to innovate beyond today’s leading firms - playing their part in what looks set to be a conveyor belt of ever-evolving companies.

We can look to new players on the fintech scene like Clyde, Digit and Connectum - the latter of which has pioneered 3D-secure, multi-currency, token-based one-click borderless transactions with the primary intention of aiding businesses to function in a world that demands more digital transformation following the pandemic.

The fintech IPO boom has also been driven by the exit pressure of companies that have enjoyed years of VC support, and the necessity of offering their investors with a large exit payday as a just reward for their significant backing.

As the IPO bubble grows, so too does the valuations of companies. This has also led to more fintechs looking to arrive on the public markets whilst they’re capable of gaining the investor attention that can deliver the seismic valuations like that of Nubank. Although the fintech industry looks set to continue its exponential growth, a possible IPO market decline may cost companies millions by waiting until after the boom.

For Nubank, however, the prospect of a $55 billion IPO could be pivotal to securing its status as one of Latin America’s largest financial institutions - a status that would have been impossible to imagine prior to the pandemic-driven initial public offering boom. It’s this outpacing of their more traditional competitors that will secure the role of fintechs in the future of finance.