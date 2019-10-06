If we look at the daily chart of BTCUSD, we can see that over the last ten-days strong support has been established at price level 8000. It is worth noting that in the previous three days, Tenkan Sen has acted as a support to the price however this was broken over the weekend. Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen are both downward sloping indicating that there is strong selling momentum behind the price movement. The bodies of the last three candles appear to be getting smaller, suggesting that the selling momentum is slowing down as the price reaches the support level at 8000. Future Kumo is bearish with Senkou Span A downward sloping indicating we are likely to see lower prices in the longer term.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of BTCUSD we can see that there has been a bearish Kumo breakout with a bearish Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen cross within the Kumo indicating further downside price movement. Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen appear to be levelling off Further suggesting a retest of the support level at price level 8000.