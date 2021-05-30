I am looking at BTCUSD from an Elliott Wave perspective, overlaying my Bespoke support and resistance levels (TL), Demark, this month Marabuzo level and Cypher patterns
DeMark highlights scope for a corrective rally to the upside. However, this should just be the 4th wave correction before the next onslaught towards 17139 (261.8% extension of wave 1). That is another 51% in value from current levels!
The risk/reward factor is approximately 1/5 to play the correction higher. This is a high risk set up as we could just be in a consolidating triangle that favours a break to the downside.
The preferred setup is to sell it gains to play the 5th wave lower.
