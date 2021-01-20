ALT VIEW: If BTCUSD will stay sideways for too long and then break back above 40k, then alternate viewo would be a triangle in wave four, and not in B.
If you want to see more detailed analysis on cryptocurrenices, check our video below covering BTC and Volatility Index.
BTC/USD, 4h
