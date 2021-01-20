After recent strong recovery it seems like BTCUSD is fianlly slowing down into a higher degree correction. Ideally this correction will be deeper and made by three legs, like a zigzag. We labeled first sharp drop as wave A, so currently we are tracking a correction in wave B which can be making bearish triangle with current slow price action and sideways wave structure. So we think that it's good to be aware of another decline down to projected 30k-28k support zone for wave C, ideally once a bearish triangle formation fully unfolds. This is the ideal level for a bounce, from the former wave four and the 38.2% fib.

ALT VIEW: If BTCUSD will stay sideways for too long and then break back above 40k, then alternate viewo would be a triangle in wave four, and not in B.

If you want to see more detailed analysis on cryptocurrenices, check our video below covering BTC and Volatility Index.

BTC/USD, 4h