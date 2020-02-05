Price Action Context
The strong bull run between April and end of June last year was followed by a slower 6-month corrective pullback towards a major support around ~6000$. Price formed a short-term double bottom at this major support followed by increased buying.
Buyers are currently putting pressure on the long-term resistance, which can be seen by a small corrective structure inside the resistance zone, indicating little bearish interest for now.
Trending Analysis
Our short-term bias is already bullish. A strong break and close above this resistance would further strengthen our bias and open for potential trading opportunities on weak pullbacks into the broken resistance which then should act as support.
Long-Term Key Support & Resistance Zones
R: 9060 - 9750
S: 5800 - 6600
Visit our website at 2ndSkies for more price action content, free trading lessons, strategies and videos. Find out how we can help you to change the way you think, trade and perform.
Trading Foreign Exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advisce from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin dominance hit the lowest level since July 2019, is it an altseason?
Bitcoin, the first and the most popular digital asset, regained some earlier losses to trade above $9,300 during early European hours.
Litecoin Market Overview: LTC/USD relaunches another shot at $70
Litecoin is trading in the green after managing to come out of the ‘crypt’ it had fallen into in the last couple of days. The Asian session was also characterized by selling pressure.
Ripple defies gravity amid Intermex partnership news; $0.3000 is a possibility now
Ripple's XRP has been growing for the fifth day in succession. Now the third largest digital asset with the current market value of $12 billion, XRP has gained over 11% in recent 24 hours
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD dents $0.0200, a decisive breakthrough will be a big deal for TRX bulls
TRON (TRX), now the 14th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion, is changing hands at $0.0198 after a short-lived spike above $0.0200 during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.