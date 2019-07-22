Bitcoin enjoyed a spectacular run in the second quarter of 2019, racing to fresh yearly highs, surging towards 14k, on the back of increased adoption and more openness from the traditional investor community. The news of tech giants now turning towards the world of crypto has invited a higher profile that should be a net positive in the long run, but that has also exposed the ethos to critique from higher levels at the central bank and government levels. The market is also going through a period of technical adjustment after the fierce run up, though we anticipate demand from institutional players into dips.
In this analysis, we take a look at Bitcoin each day, highlighting all of the need to knows for anyone looking to extract up to date information about major levels and relevant trends, both short term and longer-term. The analysis is designed for the trader, investor and even those simply holding the crypto asset, looking for an idea of where they may want to consider making that next conversion.
The cryptocurrency update is new each day and is presented with an added layer of animation, in an effort to make the analysis as engaging as possible, while also communicating the message with respect to key trends and levels in an easy to understand, seamless manner with great value add to all.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
The BTC/USD pair is trading at $10.461 and has been playing for three days with the price congestion support level at $10.600. The current technical structure is very ambiguous and open to both sides of the market.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD defiantly stays in green
Ethereum Classic is among the few coins that are showing potential for growth on Monday. Besides, ETC/USD trading pair has maintained a shallow uptrend from the lows traded last week around $5.11. On the upside, movement is limited at $6.5 although the price is dancing at $6.44.
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD upside capped at $100
Litecoin has decided to play it safe after an unsuccessful attack on $105 resistance. The declines from July 10 explored the levels under $100. A low was formed at $77.50 before the bears started to retreat as reported by FXStreet.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin upside limited at 10,800 – Ethereum and Ripple test key support areas
The cryptocurrency market is oddly calm on July 22; the first day of the week’s trading. Led by Bitcoin, cryptos are shunning volatility choosing a more stable look into trading this week, unlike the previous weeks.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.