Charles Hoskinson comes up with an optimistic forecast about Bitcoin's future momentum.

BTC/USD resumes the decline during early Asian hours.

The head of the IOHK blockchain company, Charles Hoskinson, is convinced that Bitcoin will return to the $10,000 and then proceed to as high as $100,000.

Bitcoin's price is going down? Remember everyone, after the FUD, news trading and manipulation clears out, we still have a global movement that's going to change the world. We will see 10k btc again and welcome 100k. Crypto is unstoppable. Crypto is the future, he wrote on Twitter.

He is convinced that Bitcoin price is falling due to FUD, manipulation and trading on the news. Notably, earlier Hoskinson announced that the idea at the core of Bitcoin failed.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, BTC/USD the first digital asset managed to recover from the Asian low and settle above the local resistance of $6,500. This development improved the short-term technical picture; however, we still need to see a sustainable move above $7,000 allow for an extended recovery.

BTC/USD, 1-hour chart



