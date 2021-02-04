BTC/USD

BTC/USD started off 3rd February at 36,771. In the first five hours, the pair temporarily rose above 36,800 but travelled back to the level of the open in the next five. From 10:00 to 12:00 UTC, the pair was edging sideways at around 36,000. At 12:00 UTC, BTC/USD began the ascension that lasted until the end of the day.

Starting from 35,898 at 12:00 UTC, the pair rose to 37,254 in six consecutive bullish hourly candlesticks. Between 18:00 and 20:00 UTC, a slight correction to 36,891 happened, but after that BTC/USD rose to 37,629 at the end of the trading session.

The graphic picture on the daily chart indicates a clear exit from the downtrend channel and a bullish reversal. With no considerable resistance from the BTC/USD close on 3rd February to the historical high at 42,000 as per the CEX.IO exchange rate, the path to 42,000 looks quite open. Meanwhile, the resumed appetite for Bitcoin may indicate new fundamental foundations forming in the cryptocurrency space, which may take the entire industry another step higher in its financial significance for the entire world.

Therefore, we expect a continuation of bullish dynamics in BTC/USD until the end of the week of 1st February, in which time we may see the BTC/USD trading pair near 42,000 for a second time in history.

ETH/USD

ETH/USD started the trading session of 3rd February at 1,515. The pair stayed the bullish course until 07:00 UTC, having risen to 1,570 as per the CEX.IO exchange rate. A slight correction took place between 07:00 and 09:00 UTC, locally taking ETH/USD to 1,515. From 09:00 to 15:00 UTC, the trading pair was going sideways, dominantly staying within the range of 1,520 – 1,559.

At 15:00 UTC, the buying volumes accumulated in the previous few hours initiated a spike that started the most prominent upswing of the day. The trading pair closed near 1,600 at 16:00 and had risen to 1,648 by 19:00 UTC. Between 19:00 and 20:00 UTC, the pair pared some of the local gains, falling to 1,620.1. From 20:00 to 23:00 UTC, the pair was edging mildly upwards and closed the 22:00 hourly candlestick at 1,638.9.

The last-ditch bullish effort of the day happened in the day’s last hour as ETH/USD to 1,670 and closed the day at 1,668.8.

The price dynamics in ETH/USD clearly show a growing demand for Ethereum present in the market. It looks like the technical evolution going in the Ethereum network is finally taking effect on its market positions. The PoS consensus and minting that will replace proof of stake and mining in Ethereum 2.0 are creating increased buying pressure behind ETH/USD. This might have ETH/USD reach 2,000 much quicker that might have been earlier expected.

With no trading history at the current regions, the price may go up without much trouble, the only downside risks potentially coming from BTC/USD bearish price action. This allows us to expect ETH/USD reach 1,800 before the end of the week of 1st February.