BTC/USD
BTC/USD started off 3rd February at 36,771. In the first five hours, the pair temporarily rose above 36,800 but travelled back to the level of the open in the next five. From 10:00 to 12:00 UTC, the pair was edging sideways at around 36,000. At 12:00 UTC, BTC/USD began the ascension that lasted until the end of the day.
Starting from 35,898 at 12:00 UTC, the pair rose to 37,254 in six consecutive bullish hourly candlesticks. Between 18:00 and 20:00 UTC, a slight correction to 36,891 happened, but after that BTC/USD rose to 37,629 at the end of the trading session.
The graphic picture on the daily chart indicates a clear exit from the downtrend channel and a bullish reversal. With no considerable resistance from the BTC/USD close on 3rd February to the historical high at 42,000 as per the CEX.IO exchange rate, the path to 42,000 looks quite open. Meanwhile, the resumed appetite for Bitcoin may indicate new fundamental foundations forming in the cryptocurrency space, which may take the entire industry another step higher in its financial significance for the entire world.
Therefore, we expect a continuation of bullish dynamics in BTC/USD until the end of the week of 1st February, in which time we may see the BTC/USD trading pair near 42,000 for a second time in history.
ETH/USD
ETH/USD started the trading session of 3rd February at 1,515. The pair stayed the bullish course until 07:00 UTC, having risen to 1,570 as per the CEX.IO exchange rate. A slight correction took place between 07:00 and 09:00 UTC, locally taking ETH/USD to 1,515. From 09:00 to 15:00 UTC, the trading pair was going sideways, dominantly staying within the range of 1,520 – 1,559.
At 15:00 UTC, the buying volumes accumulated in the previous few hours initiated a spike that started the most prominent upswing of the day. The trading pair closed near 1,600 at 16:00 and had risen to 1,648 by 19:00 UTC. Between 19:00 and 20:00 UTC, the pair pared some of the local gains, falling to 1,620.1. From 20:00 to 23:00 UTC, the pair was edging mildly upwards and closed the 22:00 hourly candlestick at 1,638.9.
The last-ditch bullish effort of the day happened in the day’s last hour as ETH/USD to 1,670 and closed the day at 1,668.8.
The price dynamics in ETH/USD clearly show a growing demand for Ethereum present in the market. It looks like the technical evolution going in the Ethereum network is finally taking effect on its market positions. The PoS consensus and minting that will replace proof of stake and mining in Ethereum 2.0 are creating increased buying pressure behind ETH/USD. This might have ETH/USD reach 2,000 much quicker that might have been earlier expected.
With no trading history at the current regions, the price may go up without much trouble, the only downside risks potentially coming from BTC/USD bearish price action. This allows us to expect ETH/USD reach 1,800 before the end of the week of 1st February.
The above content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. The trading of commodities, cryptocurrencies and currencies involves significant risk. Prices can fluctuate on any given day. Because of such price fluctuations, you may gain or lose the value of your assets at any given moment. A cryptocurrency/currency may be subject to large swings in value and may even become absolutely worthless. There is always an inherent risk that losses will occur as a result of buying, selling or trading anything on the market. Cryptocurrency trading has specific risks, which are not shared with other official currencies, goods or commodities in a market. Every user has to carefully assess whether his/her financial situation and tolerance for risk is suitable for buying/selling/trading cryptocurrency.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOT primed for a 15% downswing after flashing a sell signal
Polkadot has experienced a massive upsurge in price as well as market value. DOT is now a $17.9 billion project and currently in the fourth spot after displacing Ripple (XRP).
SushiSwap is on fire as on-chain metrics stay strongly bullish
SushiSwap has managed to rise from a ridiculed token to a darling in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and the cryptocurrency market at large. The token is trading at new all-time highs after entering a price discovery mode since November 4.
UMA price explodes by 270% to new all-time highs while technicals show it could rise even higher
UMA was trading as low as $11.2 on February 2 before a massive price explosion towards $44 in less than three days. A few positive announcements and whales going into a buying spree have helped the digital asset surge to new highs.
Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon
Aave price has seen a parabolic rally since early November 2020 and shows no signs of exhaustion. At the time of writing, AAVE has generated over 16x gains in 90 days and indicates that more is yet to come.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.