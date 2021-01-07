Breaking above 36170 could determine BTC/USD's next move to the next major target at 40656. We saw prices surged from 28908 to 33395 and pulled back to 27210 before a strong comeback. The uptrend is strong, and there is a significant chance that this rally got legs, as indicated on both technical charts below.
Support estimates: 33395, 28908, 26134
Resistance estimates: 40656, 45144, 49632
