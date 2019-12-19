BTC/USD Technical Analysis: The intraday chart has converged into a tight consolidation zone

Bitcoin volatility has been low this afternoon and price has now converged into a triangle pattern.

The price has been consolidating after the rise on Wednesday when Bitcoin took 7K once again.

BTC/USD 10-Min Chart

Bitcoin volatility has been very low in the US session.

On Wednesday BTC/USD had a decent price rise and pushed through 7K.

Now BTC/USD has converged into a triangle pattern and the price is headed toward the apex.

Today the volume has been predominantly on the buy-side, which could encourage the bulls.

Additional Levels