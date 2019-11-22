- In another heavy day for BTC/USD technical analysis still plays out.
- Bitcoin is now down 3.88% in the session after 7K was retaken to the upside.
BTC/USD 10-Minute Chart
On a day like this, it is hard to analyse Bitcoin on an intraday perspective but the support and resistance levels seem to be holding.
For the second day in a row, BTC/USD suffered from heavy losses and dropped another 3.88% adding to Thursday's 5.77% fall.
7,501.46 was a support zone early in the EU session and as price moved higher toward the level the bears came back in and shorted Bitcoin.
Now bulls will be watching the consolidation high of 7,215.49 to see if the same thing happens to support upside trade.
On the daily charts, the trend is still heavily bearish but some Bitcoin analysts have noted there is often a downside flush out before a move higher.
This pattern was noted on both the 28th July and 23rd October this year.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7319.3
|Today Daily Change
|-296.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.89
|Today daily open
|7615.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8764.61
|Daily SMA50
|8502.58
|Daily SMA100
|9270.55
|Daily SMA200
|9320.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8114.54
|Previous Daily Low
|7393.27
|Previous Weekly High
|9137.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|8369.16
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7668.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7839.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7301.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6986.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6579.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8022.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8429.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8743.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD slides under $220 as fresh losses target $200
Bitcoin Cash price is not slowing down in its downtrend momentum following Thursday’s rejection at $250. In an earlier published analysis, BCH was holding ground above $225. However, increasing bearish pressure has continued to press down on the vital support levels.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $50.00, as Binance DEX adds LTC support
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.2 billion, has been consolidating losses during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $48.29 on Thursday and recovered to $50.15 by press time.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD tries to recover from downfall - cryptocurrencies news
The Community Leader of the Ethereum Foundation, Hudson Jameson, has confirmed that the Istanbul Hard Fork will be releasing on December 7, 2019. The exact time frames are subject to change because of variable block times.
Singapore financial regulator subject to approving crypto derivatives trading
The financial regulator in Singapore recently published a consultation paper, in which it sought to approve “payment token derivatives” for listing and trading on “approved exchanges” based in the country, under the provisions of its Securities and Futures Act (SFA).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.