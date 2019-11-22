  • In another heavy day for BTC/USD technical analysis still plays out.
  • Bitcoin is now down 3.88% in the session after 7K was retaken to the upside.

BTC/USD 10-Minute Chart

On a day like this, it is hard to analyse Bitcoin on an intraday perspective but the support and resistance levels seem to be holding.

For the second day in a row, BTC/USD suffered from heavy losses and dropped another 3.88% adding to Thursday's 5.77% fall.

7,501.46 was a support zone early in the EU session and as price moved higher toward the level the bears came back in and shorted Bitcoin.

Now bulls will be watching the consolidation high of 7,215.49 to see if the same thing happens to support upside trade.

On the daily charts, the trend is still heavily bearish but some Bitcoin analysts have noted there is often a downside flush out before a move higher.

This pattern was noted on both the 28th July and 23rd October this year.

Bitcoin Analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7319.3
Today Daily Change -296.49
Today Daily Change % -3.89
Today daily open 7615.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8764.61
Daily SMA50 8502.58
Daily SMA100 9270.55
Daily SMA200 9320.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8114.54
Previous Daily Low 7393.27
Previous Weekly High 9137.8
Previous Weekly Low 8369.16
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7668.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7839.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 7301.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 6986.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 6579.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 8022.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 8429.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 8743.73

 

 

