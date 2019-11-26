  • Bitcoin continues to hold above 7K and a chart pattern has emerged.
  • The price is holding at a support zone and 7,400 seems to be the resistance to beat.

BTC/USD Chart

Below is the hourly BTC/USD chart and it seems price has consolidated around the 7K level.

There are also some key levels to keep an eye on that could indicate future direction.

On the topside, a break of 7,400 would indicate the bulls might be able to take control.

In terms of support, 6,600 is now the key support zone with not too much support under there.

The indicators are also looking like they could potentially turn higher and the MACD MA's are above the zero line which is bullish.

Now with the MACD the histogram just has to move higher.

Lastly, in blue there is a flag formation which could also indicate the future movement of price, but this depends on which side it breaks.

Bitcoin Analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7075.2
Today Daily Change -50.52
Today Daily Change % -0.71
Today daily open 7125.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8355.21
Daily SMA50 8410.7
Daily SMA100 9119.02
Daily SMA200 9351.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7376.39
Previous Daily Low 6526.82
Previous Weekly High 8633.09
Previous Weekly Low 6787.81
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7051.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6851.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 6642.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 6160.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 5793.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 7492.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 7859.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 8342.05

 

 

