- Bitcoin broke out on of the descending wedge formation on Saturday.
- Now the price is looking to retest the chart pattern after pulling back below 10K.
Bitcoin met some resistance on Saturday after breaking past 10K and meeting lots of resistance at 10,540.49.
When breaking out BTC/USD also broken the descending wedge formation on the daily chart.
Today the price has pulled back and could be testing the structure of the pattern before moving higher.
The break lower on September 24th caught lots of bulls by surprise but this seems to have been some kind of bear trap.
Even on October 23rd, there was another move lower which took out the 7,701.00 support level.
Now the volume on the buy-side has engulfed the sell-off on both sell-offs mentioned above and it seems the bulls are in the ascendency.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9415.54
|Today Daily Change
|-133.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|9549.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8278.83
|Daily SMA50
|8876.89
|Daily SMA100
|9654.11
|Daily SMA200
|8925.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9815.77
|Previous Daily Low
|9105.41
|Previous Weekly High
|8784.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|7300.54
|Previous Monthly High
|10942.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|7706.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9544.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9376.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9164.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8779.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8454.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9874.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10200.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10585.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
