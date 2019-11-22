- After the 7,300 support level broke to the downside today where are the next support zones.
- Historical prices show important levels where the market found a base.
Current BTC/USD Daily Chart
After the current massacre in the crypto market today, it's useful to find some more support levels to keep as a reference point.
The current support levels are 6,512.14 which was used on 17th May 2019 after a move higher.
After that in on 12th November 2017, 5,555.55 was also used following another spike higher.
The charts below highlight their usage. Although support levels can be broken as demonstrated today, they are a useful point to watch out for as technical traders consider them important.
Also, orders can be lying in wait at historically important price levels.
Without any past reference to support and resistance levels, it's also hard to know where the market should be based on current information.
What I mean by this is if things get worse and worse they can only find support when things were as bad or as good in comparison.
In essence, for us to take out the 19,891.99 high in December'17 the market has to feel we are in a better place then we were back then. Hence it is our high resistance reference point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD slides under $220 as fresh losses target $200
Bitcoin Cash price is not slowing down in its downtrend momentum following Thursday’s rejection at $250. In an earlier published analysis, BCH was holding ground above $225. However, increasing bearish pressure has continued to press down on the vital support levels.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $50.00, as Binance DEX adds LTC support
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.2 billion, has been consolidating losses during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $48.29 on Thursday and recovered to $50.15 by press time.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD tries to recover from downfall - cryptocurrencies news
The Community Leader of the Ethereum Foundation, Hudson Jameson, has confirmed that the Istanbul Hard Fork will be releasing on December 7, 2019. The exact time frames are subject to change because of variable block times.
Singapore financial regulator subject to approving crypto derivatives trading
The financial regulator in Singapore recently published a consultation paper, in which it sought to approve “payment token derivatives” for listing and trading on “approved exchanges” based in the country, under the provisions of its Securities and Futures Act (SFA).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.