- Bitcoin is flat for the session and just recently the price tried to break higher.
- The previous wave high of 7,1147.26 is proving to be a tough nut to crack.
BTC/USD 10-Minute Chart
BTC/USD has based out between a low of 7,021 and 7,340 today but the market is now resisting moves higher.
On the 10-minute chart below there has been a base forming between the low of 7,021 and 7,1147.
The price tried to push high and printed just above the level only to be pushed right back into the consolidation.
The short term intraday support holds at 7,100 so let's see if the market can bounce off there to push higher.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7135.51
|Today Daily Change
|9.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|7125.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8355.21
|Daily SMA50
|8410.7
|Daily SMA100
|9119.02
|Daily SMA200
|9351.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7376.39
|Previous Daily Low
|6526.82
|Previous Weekly High
|8633.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|6787.81
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7051.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6851.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6642.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6160.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|5793.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7492.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7859.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8342.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
