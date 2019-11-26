Bitcoin is flat for the session and just recently the price tried to break higher.

The previous wave high of 7,1147.26 is proving to be a tough nut to crack.

BTC/USD 10-Minute Chart

BTC/USD has based out between a low of 7,021 and 7,340 today but the market is now resisting moves higher.

On the 10-minute chart below there has been a base forming between the low of 7,021 and 7,1147.

The price tried to push high and printed just above the level only to be pushed right back into the consolidation.

The short term intraday support holds at 7,100 so let's see if the market can bounce off there to push higher.

Additional Levels