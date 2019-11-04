  • BTC/USD is in consolidation mode since June 2019, making lower low and lower highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 11,000 handle. 
 

BTC/USD daily chart 

 
Bitcoin is making lower lows and lower highs in what is currently a pullback down from the peak in June 2019. In October the market spike above 10,000 and is now consolidating above the 9,000 handle. The bulls should ideally break above the 11,000 mark to create a higher high to resume to bull trend. Further above, 12,000 will likely be the next resistance. Having said that, a daily close above 10K would certainly be a bullish sign for Bitcoin. 
 
However, a break below 9,000 and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) can lead to further weakness towards the 8,000 level. 
 

Additional key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9440.81
Today Daily Change 233.91
Today Daily Change % 2.54
Today daily open 9206.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8542.07
Daily SMA50 8751.37
Daily SMA100 9597.19
Daily SMA200 9049.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9380.94
Previous Daily Low 9071.04
Previous Weekly High 9938.64
Previous Weekly Low 8964.78
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9189.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9262.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 9058.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 8909.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 8748.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 9368.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 9529.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 9678.12

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

