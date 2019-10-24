  • BTC/USD is consolidating after the fall on Wednesday of around USD 600.
  • There is a bullish RSI divergence that has formed on the daily chart.

 

BTC/USD does not have a bullish trend as the market is still making lower lows and lower highs.

There could be a glimmer of hope because at the support level the RSI indicator has made a bullish divergence.

Also, there is trendline support which has been used four times in the past.

The bearishness is relentless at the moment with some major analysts calling for a drop to USD 6,500.

There has been some good news from ICE as Bakkt announced a options contract will launch in December this year.

Bitcoin analysis

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7460.21
Today Daily Change  -13.65
Today Daily Change %  -0.18
Today daily open 7473.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8152.21
Daily SMA50 9017.88
Daily SMA100 9708.08
Daily SMA200 8855.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8049.92
Previous Daily Low 7300.54
Previous Weekly High 8469.7
Previous Weekly Low 7820.15
Previous Monthly High 10942.68
Previous Monthly Low 7706.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7586.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7763.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 7166.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 6858.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 6416.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 7915.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 8357.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 8665.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

