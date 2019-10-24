BTC/USD is consolidating after the fall on Wednesday of around USD 600.

There is a bullish RSI divergence that has formed on the daily chart.

BTC/USD does not have a bullish trend as the market is still making lower lows and lower highs.

There could be a glimmer of hope because at the support level the RSI indicator has made a bullish divergence.

Also, there is trendline support which has been used four times in the past.

The bearishness is relentless at the moment with some major analysts calling for a drop to USD 6,500.

There has been some good news from ICE as Bakkt announced a options contract will launch in December this year.