  • Cryptocurrencies sold off again today and the bulls found support at 7,500.
  • Now the channel has broken to the downside the bottom of the structure could be a resistance.

BTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Bitcoin sold off earlier in the EU session but has now consolidated above 7,500.00

The old channel formation has now become invalidated but the bottom channel line could be a resistance level.

7,800 is also a resistance level to keep an eye on.

On the downside support holds at 7,300.53, beyond that 7,296.44 is the main support level.

The fall of the psychological 8K level was disappointing for the bulls but it's not the end of the world as long as 7,296.44 holds.

Bitcoin Analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7595.03
Today Daily Change -489.06
Today Daily Change % -6.05
Today daily open 8084.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8855.31
Daily SMA50 8511.29
Daily SMA100 9307.2
Daily SMA200 9309.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8221.47
Previous Daily Low 8029.71
Previous Weekly High 9137.8
Previous Weekly Low 8369.16
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8102.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8148.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 8002.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 7920
Daily Pivot Point S3 7810.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 8193.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 8303.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 8385.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD may drop below $7,500 as support exists at $7,490

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD may drop below $7,500 as support exists at $7,490

BTC/USD had a heavily bearish Thursday, wherein the price dropped from $8,088.50 to $7,617.15, going below $8,000 in the process. So far, BTC has recovered to $7,649.50 this Fri. The daily confluence detector paints a pretty bleak picture.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD attempts a persuasive move to $0.25

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD attempts a persuasive move to $0.25

Ripple bulls have endured an avalanche of resistance waves over the last trading week. From trading above $0.28, XRP has tested the lows below $0.24. The several support areas shuttered in ...

Litecoin price update: LTC/USD recovery banks on this double-bottom pattern

Litecoin price update: LTC/USD recovery banks on this double-bottom pattern

Litecoin plunged below $50 as predicted in most of the analyses discussed this week. The tentative support at $54 gave in to the forceful selling pressure. Neither did the next support at $50 help to avert the slide.

BCH/USD $250 stubborn resistance puts intense pressure on key levels

BCH/USD $250 stubborn resistance puts intense pressure on key levels

Bitcoin Cash tried and failed to smash through the key resistance at $250. The zone is highlighted by the 50% Fib resistance level taken between the last swing high of $270 to ma swing low of $217.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.

