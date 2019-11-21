- Cryptocurrencies sold off again today and the bulls found support at 7,500.
- Now the channel has broken to the downside the bottom of the structure could be a resistance.
BTC/USD 4-Hour Chart
Bitcoin sold off earlier in the EU session but has now consolidated above 7,500.00
The old channel formation has now become invalidated but the bottom channel line could be a resistance level.
7,800 is also a resistance level to keep an eye on.
On the downside support holds at 7,300.53, beyond that 7,296.44 is the main support level.
The fall of the psychological 8K level was disappointing for the bulls but it's not the end of the world as long as 7,296.44 holds.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7595.03
|Today Daily Change
|-489.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-6.05
|Today daily open
|8084.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8855.31
|Daily SMA50
|8511.29
|Daily SMA100
|9307.2
|Daily SMA200
|9309.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8221.47
|Previous Daily Low
|8029.71
|Previous Weekly High
|9137.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|8369.16
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8102.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8148.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8002.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7920
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7810.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8193.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8303.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8385.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
