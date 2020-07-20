Bitcoin (BTC) versus the US Dollar (USD) is building a consolidation zone before the long-term resistance trend lines. A bullish breakout could restart the long-term uptrend.

Weekly chart

The BTC/USD breakout needs to be followed by a bull flag or triangle pattern to avoid any false breakouts. In that case, the nex push higher could retest the previous high and become a potential wave 3 (purple) if price can break the top. So far, two waves 1-2 seem to be completed.

A bearish bounce at the resistance could create an inverted head and shoulders reversal chart pattern. A bullish bounce is expected at support. Only a break below the previous would invalidate (red x) the bullish outlook.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.