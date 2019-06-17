BTC/USD price prediction: Bitcoin bulls and bears wrestle around $9,300.

BTC/USD went up from $8,975 to $9,340 this Monday.

Bitcoin bulls can take the price past $9,500 this Tuesday.

BTC/USD has had a very profitable Monday as its price went up from $8,975 to $9,340. Currently, the bulls and bears are wrestling around the $9,300-level. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is a resistance stack from $9,490-$9,515. If the bulls gather enough steam, then they will be able to break the price past the $9,500-level.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

As per the daily confluence detector, there is a resistance stack from $9,490-$9,515. The confluences at those levels are 1-hour previous high, 4-high previous high, 1-day previous high and 1-week pivot point resistance 2.

There are two support levels at $9,275 and $9,100. The $9,275 level has the hourly Bollinger band middle curve and 5-day simple moving average (SMA 5) curve. The $9,100 level has the previous month high and 1-week pivot point resistance 1.

