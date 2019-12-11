Bitcoin is trading 0.67% lower amid low volume today.

The pattern break on the 4-hour chart still stands.

BTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Bitcoin has fallen today but there has been no real volume.

The triangle pattern broke on Monday and the bearish tone continued.

All the bulls have to be happy about that is the fact that the 7K psychological level is holding.

The RSI is in negative territory but is not in the oversold area just yet.

7,600 is the level to beat for the bulls and the bears 7,082.54.

Additional Levels