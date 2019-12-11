  • Bitcoin is trading 0.67% lower amid low volume today.
  • The pattern break on the 4-hour chart still stands.

BTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Bitcoin has fallen today but there has been no real volume. 

The triangle pattern broke on Monday and the bearish tone continued.

All the bulls have to be happy about that is the fact that the 7K psychological level is holding.

The RSI is in negative territory but is not in the oversold area just yet.

7,600 is the level to beat for the bulls and the bears 7,082.54.

Bitcoin analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price  7166.34
Today Daily Change -52.34
Today Daily Change % -0.73
Today daily open 7218.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7370.76
Daily SMA50 8171.13
Daily SMA100 8695.02
Daily SMA200 9372.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7398.25
Previous Daily Low 7156.22
Previous Weekly High 7770.78
Previous Weekly Low 7082.55
Previous Monthly High 9580.19
Previous Monthly Low 6526.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7248.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7305.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 7117.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 7015.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 6875.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 7359.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 7499.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 7601.23

 

 

