BTC/USD

BTC/USD started 8th December at 19,193 and was trending sideways until 8:00 UTC. In the next two hours, the pair fell below 18,800. Between 12:00 and 13:00 UTC another volatility spike happened, with the pair travelling between 18,630 and 18,873. At 13:00 UTC an upside reversal began and took the pair above 18,900 in one hour. Until 18:00 UTC the pair continued trading sideways around 18.850.

The sharp fall between 9:00 and 11:00 UTC was notable on the 4-hour timeframe, because it sent the pair below the 20-period and 50-period simple moving averages. Simultaneously, the 20-period SMA crossed the 50-period SMA downwards on the 4-hour timeframe. Both these downside signals combined produce a strong downside signal. The fact that the BTC/USD pair has been fluctuating last week near the recent historic maximum maximizes selling pressure, making a downside swing all the more probable.

Still, the support level at 18,623 remains and will be indicative of the BTC/USD price progress in the near term. Breaking down below the level will open the way to 16,500 for the pair. At present, downside price progress is more probable for Bitcoin until the end of this week.

ETH/USD

ETH/USD opened 8th December at 590.5 and was trending sideways until 8:00 UTC. Following Bitcoin’s drop, the pair followed suit, going as low as 569 between 12:00 and 13:00 UTC. A modest recovery took the pair up to 580 but only for minutes. Later in the day the pair slid slightly down to consolidate around 573 at 18:00.

Ether’s price action of 8th December shows that the pair has gained considerable strength above $570 and will not give up its positions easily. However, if the falling continues for BTC/USD, the local $567.5 support level will likely not hold Ether's price above 570 for long. On a larger scale, ETH/USD remains locked between 570 and 620, which gives hope for a round of upside price action.

For the rest of the week of 7th December, the area between 570 and 600 remains key for ETH/USD. An upside bounce is likely at the price level of 567.5 to 600, but its likelihood will considerably depend on the price dynamics in BTC/USD.