BTC/USD – Further Upside Price Movement Likely?

If we look at the daily chart of BTCUSD, we can see that the price tested resistance level 10958. However, failed to break above it. The price level 10958 corresponds to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2017-2018 cryptocurrency bull run. We can see from the chart that the price appears to be making another attempt to break through this resistance level with Tenkan Sen sloping upwards as well as Senkou Span A, suggesting we are likely to see some upward movement as there is still momentum behind the price. We can also see that the future Kumo is bullish, which further adds to our idea that the bull run isn’t entirely over. Looking at Kijun Sen, we can see that it is flat, indicating to us that we are likely to see some price consolidation soon. Bitcoin’s recent bull run is a result of Facebook announcing its own cryptocurrency Libra which gives rise to the speculation that cryptocurrencies could become mainstream.