BTC/USD, day

The financial world, including cryptocurrencies, is reeling from the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Yesterday, BTCUSD dropped more than 7% from its opening price of $43,985 to close at $40,644, putting the $40,000 key support to the test again after failing to cross the 200-DMA  at the $45,000 zone.

In early 2021, Bitcoin referred to as the new safe haven asset, or “digital gold” and appreciated to $60,000. However, as of 2022, Bitcoin’s movement has shifted towards the riskier asset classes such as stocks and indices. It is now under pressure from the Fed’s accelerating interest rate hikes and the rate hike due in March that will include a nearly $9 trillion balance sheet downgrade.

Elsewhere, President Biden has issued a special order for joint discussions with relevant agencies next week to learn about the risks of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets that may affect the stability of the US Dollar. The order follows disagreements between Biden and Finance Minister Janet Yellen about the government’s role in cryptocurrencies.

Technically $40,000 could become a key price level. As the price settles before the FOMC meeting and next month’s interest rate decision, the MACD is now narrowing around the 0 line and the RSI is resting at the 50 level. If prices can break down first there will be the next key support in the $35,000 zone, while the key resistance remains at the MA200 at the $45,000 zone, with the Russia-Ukraine situation being a stress test.

BTCUSD

Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto.com price awaits further decline as bearish pattern projects 18% drop

Crypto.com price awaits further decline as bearish pattern projects 18% drop

Crypto.com price may not prevent a further drop in price as a pessimistic chart pattern has emerged. CRO is awaiting an 18% descent toward $0.35, indicated by the bearish governing technical pattern. Additional selling pressure may push Crypto.com toward the swing low at $0.32.

More Crypto.com news

Axie Infinity price needs stable support so AXS can skyrocket by 35%

Axie Infinity price needs stable support so AXS can skyrocket by 35%

Axie Infinity price needs to slide lower and retest the 70.5% retracement level at $53.62. This move will set the stage for an expansion to $72.01, coinciding with the weekly resistance barrier. A four-hour candlestick close below $45.93 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

More Axie Infinity news

Biden expected to issue executive order on crypto and CBDCs next week

Biden expected to issue executive order on crypto and CBDCs next week

Both President Barack Obama and the previous administration issued executive orders related to digital assets. The White House will reportedly be issuing an executive order as early as next week directing government agencies to study different aspects of the digital asset space with the goal of creating a comprehensive regulatory framework.

More Cryptocurrencies news

Experts predict Solana price rally as the Ethereum-killer crosses $58 billion in transactions

Experts predict Solana price rally as the Ethereum-killer crosses $58 billion in transactions

All time transaction volume on the Solana network has exceeded $58 billion. The Solana network has recovered from the largest DeFi hacks in projects powered by its blockchain. Analysts have a bullish outlook on Solana, predicting a reversal in the altcoin's price trend. 

More Solana news

Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition

Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition

Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location