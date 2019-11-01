BTC/USD Can be turning to the upside, However - Elliott Wave analysis

You can subscribe to our webpage at EW-Forecast for more unique, and daily content. We also have a special HALLOWEEN offer for FX services and for Crypto services.. Check it out, its 50% OFF on Monthly and 3 Monthly package.

BTCUSD made a strong and significant bounce after we noticed a completed wave (v) of »c« of Y, even back above the channel resistance line. So, bulls are probably here, just be aware of a temporary pullback down to 8800 – 8200 support area, from where we may see a continuation higher. That being said, if from any reason price goes sharply and impulsively back below 7300 lows, then we will start observing an alternate count, where BTCUSD can be still in an expanded flat correction, and can afterwards suggest more weakness. That said, the key will be an upcoming decline; If slow, and in three waves, then we can expect more upside, but if strong and sharp, then be aware of a turn back to the lows.

