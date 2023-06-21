In this crypto trading video we cover the setup, the entry,exit reasons and management for our bitcoin trading strategy on BTC/USD . On this CRYPTO BTC/USD we looked for price action crypto trade. If price action is saying we have clear bitcoin trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounce from major structure support zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for clear bitcoin swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and trading stratetegy, plan.
This BTC/USD trading video covers the trading mindset and trading management for swing trading the BTC/USD after price bounced from support and showed us bullish forex price action momentum. Risk management and trading psychologys are major keys to stay consistently profitable crypto trader.
When you will learn this bitcoin trading strategy, technique you will be able to find BTC/USD swing , day trades consistently on week to week basis. In this trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term crypto trading success. In this BTC/USD trading video we discussed the reason behind taking this those BTC/USD trades, trading strategy, top-down approach using the price action, support & resistance zones, timing and most importantly - trading psychology and risk management. Without those two you will not be able to succeed as a trader. Remember this!
Learning to trade the markets is an investment in yourself. You can become successful crypto trader if you practice your skills and mindset for a long time. Becoming a successful BTC/USD swing trader, day trader or scalping trader is possible if you have simple, powerful bitcoin trading strategy, if you manage the risk and have right trading psychology. Swing trading the crypto market (or forex, stock or futures market) take little bit of more time, but once you become great swing BTC/USD trader you will be able to pull pips, returns out of the market consistently.In this live bitcoin swing trading video you will learn how to approach the markets on daily basis using the market structure, patterns, price action and behaviour.
Key to long-term trading success is simple bitcoin trading strategy, managing your trading risk, being patient, disciplined crypto trader and your ability to listen to what the markets are telling you, trusting your experience and believing in yourself. In BTC/USD trading (no matter what kind of trading strategy you use) you will have winning and losing trades, but what is important is that your learn to accept your losing trades and focus on the next trade without getting emotionally attached to winning or losing trades. Your trading success as a crypto swing trader or day trader is not measured by making one or few trades, but over your consistency on the long-term and trying to be best trader as possible in present moment.
Having simple BTC/USD strategy with right risk management rules and having the right trading mindset! Our live crypto swing trading and day trading videos covers technical analysis, price action on forex pairs using the high-timeframes and market environement explaining why we took, and how we will manage our live forex trades.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
