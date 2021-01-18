BTC/USD begins a new session above the critical level at 36170 after a volatile weekend session

The Saturday trading session saw prices struggle to break the resistance level at 37884, followed by a drop in Sunday's session with a price gap to the downside and a continued downtrend in the 30 minutes price chart to the lows 33820.

BTC recovered some of the losses to close Sunday's session above the critical level at 36170 but still not out of the short term downtrend as indicated 30 minutes time frame. In today's trading session, we saw the opening price around the gap created Sunday's session before retreading to retest 36170.

AS of writing, BTC attempts to hold at 36170, 37884 could be retested if successful. BTC price could go either way from here; failure to maintain above 36170 could result in a retest of 34616 and previous lows.

Critical resistance estimates: 37884, 39104, 40656, 42371, 43592, 45144

Critical support estimates: 36170, 34616, 33396, 31681, 29967, 28908

BTC/USD 30 minutes chart with support and resistance forecast levels

BTC/USD Daily chart with support and resistance forecast levels