Bitcoin (BTC $30,175) teased more rangebound moves on July 7 as traders recovered from a day of volatility.
BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
BTC price gets a bid after volatile 24 hours
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC price action hugging $30,000 overnight.
Bitcoin bulls had hoped that new yearly highs the day prior would allow BTC/USD to exit its months-long trading range for good, but ended up disappointed.
The largest cryptocurrency saw rejection at $31,500, falling below the $30,000 mark just hours later to challenge the lower part of the range.
Looking ahead, traders thus reverted to risk-off mode in the short term.
Popular trader Jelle noted that relative strength index (RSI) values had come full circle on 4-hour timeframes, effectively canceling out the previous hype.
“Bitcoin - 4h RSI almost fully reset, as price made its way towards the local range lows. I'm not expecting much volatility over the weekend, likely just more rangebound PA,” he told Twitter followers.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart with RSI. Source: TradingView
Fellow trader Skew nonetheless noted what appeared to be solid buyer interest at the overnight lows near $29,700.
$BTC Binance Spot— Skew Δ (@52kskew) July 7, 2023
Quite a lot of BTC being bought here actually & decent liquidity definition here
Supply $31.3K - $32K
Demand $29.5K - $28K pic.twitter.com/IrAObilBzP
He added that BTC price trajectory had suffered at the hands of “aggressive” short selling after $31,500 had been hit.
Bitcoin "undoubtedly bullish"
Longer-term perspectives likewise continued the overall bullish narrative, with short-term retracements and sideways movement below resistance a necessary hurdle to overcome.
Among them was that of TraderKoz, who like various other market participants dispelled fears over a deeper comedown challenging Bitcoin's uptrend.
"With a lot of people talking about shorter-term pullbacks, it's important to keep the bigger picture in mind and not lose focus," he argued on July 6.
Whether we pullback to 28k, 29k, or wherever else, this weekly chart is undoubtedly bullish (in my opinion). And I will be looking to bid dips.
Prior analysis acknowledged that such a pullback zone may be too "ideal," implying that those waiting for it may thus get left behind.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lido DAO price stands safe from falling below $1.500 solely due to its investors’ HODLing
Lido DAO price has noted a macro sideways movement since May, with the current value of the asset sitting only 4% above its worth from two months ago. While the volatility in the market brought losses and profits to many, the most consistent investors that stood throughout the turmoil happened to LDO holders.
Binance loses C-suite executives as exchange and CEO face charges on securities laws violations
Binance Exchange and CEO Changpeng Zhao remain the subject of an investigation by the US Department of Justice after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) flagged the exchange and its CEO on charges of money laundering and other security laws violation.
Fantom price crashes by 12% in a day as Multichain users dump $110 million worth of assets
Fantom price witnessed a rather unexpected turn of events after the network went through a couple of developments. The price plunged after investors assumed a bearish turn of events, which was actually a simple transaction moving assets from one place to another.
APT trading volume slumps 25% as exploiters seize Aptos Network Twitter account, details
Aptos Network Twitter account has reportedly been hacked, with exploiters pedaling a fake airdrop. The network has issued an alert warning users of bad actors trying to drain their wallets. While the firm cautions users against clicking any links, the network’s 24-hour trading volume has slumped 25%.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.