Bitcoin (BTC $30,175) teased more rangebound moves on July 7 as traders recovered from a day of volatility.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

BTC price gets a bid after volatile 24 hours

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC price action hugging $30,000 overnight.

Bitcoin bulls had hoped that new yearly highs the day prior would allow BTC/USD to exit its months-long trading range for good, but ended up disappointed.

The largest cryptocurrency saw rejection at $31,500, falling below the $30,000 mark just hours later to challenge the lower part of the range.

Looking ahead, traders thus reverted to risk-off mode in the short term.

Popular trader Jelle noted that relative strength index (RSI) values had come full circle on 4-hour timeframes, effectively canceling out the previous hype.

“Bitcoin - 4h RSI almost fully reset, as price made its way towards the local range lows. I'm not expecting much volatility over the weekend, likely just more rangebound PA,” he told Twitter followers.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart with RSI. Source: TradingView

Fellow trader Skew nonetheless noted what appeared to be solid buyer interest at the overnight lows near $29,700.

He added that BTC price trajectory had suffered at the hands of “aggressive” short selling after $31,500 had been hit.

Bitcoin "undoubtedly bullish"

Longer-term perspectives likewise continued the overall bullish narrative, with short-term retracements and sideways movement below resistance a necessary hurdle to overcome.

Among them was that of TraderKoz, who like various other market participants dispelled fears over a deeper comedown challenging Bitcoin's uptrend.

"With a lot of people talking about shorter-term pullbacks, it's important to keep the bigger picture in mind and not lose focus," he argued on July 6.

Whether we pullback to 28k, 29k, or wherever else, this weekly chart is undoubtedly bullish (in my opinion). And I will be looking to bid dips.

Prior analysis acknowledged that such a pullback zone may be too "ideal," implying that those waiting for it may thus get left behind.