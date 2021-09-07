Bitcoin (BTC) targeted $53,000 on Sep. 7 as fears of a fresh BTC price dip faded above crucial resistance.

BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

"No going back" after El Salvador Bitcoin adoption

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting new highs of $52,960 on Bitstamp overnight.

After a swift retest of the $51,000 level — the lower boundary of what was previously a large wall of selling pressure — Bitcoin bounced back with a vengeance, eclipsing bears and hitting its highest in almost four months.

Short sellers lost out big, with 24-hour liquidations nearing $500 million at the time of writing.

Among analysts, however, talk was all about El Salvador, Tuesday marking its transition to a partial Bitcoin standard in an historic world first.

“El Salvador just bought 200 new coins. We now hold 400 BTC,” president Nayib Bukele confirmed on Twitter as the country’s accumulation officially began.

Bukele, who faced criticism from his citizens and international financial organizations over the move, added that the government would purchase “a lot more” in the short term.

He also called on mobile app stores to release El Salvador’s state Bitcoin wallet, Chivo, in time for “Bitcoin Day.”

“Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador. Soon more countries will follow,” Samson Mow, CSO of Blockstream, meanwhile commented in one of many responses predicting a domino effect thanks to El Salvador.

“There is no going back. You cannot put the genie back in the bottle.”

Market eagerly buys up miner coins

As Cointelegraph reported, on-chain metrics and fundamentals appeared equally relentless this week as the recovery from the May miner rout continued unabated.

Even miner profit-taking failed to dampen price action or short-term expectations, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode noting that the market had “clearly absorbed” the spare liquidity.

“This week, around 2,900 BTC have been spent from miner balances, equal to around $145M at a $50k BTC price,” it wrote in its latest weekly newsletter, “The Week On-chain.”

Miner positions increasing or decreasing by up to $5,000 in a given week is standard practice, it added, describing the latest activity as “reasonably expected behavior.”