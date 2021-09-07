Bitcoin (BTC) targeted $53,000 on Sep. 7 as fears of a fresh BTC price dip faded above crucial resistance.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
"No going back" after El Salvador Bitcoin adoption
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting new highs of $52,960 on Bitstamp overnight.
After a swift retest of the $51,000 level — the lower boundary of what was previously a large wall of selling pressure — Bitcoin bounced back with a vengeance, eclipsing bears and hitting its highest in almost four months.
Short sellers lost out big, with 24-hour liquidations nearing $500 million at the time of writing.
Among analysts, however, talk was all about El Salvador, Tuesday marking its transition to a partial Bitcoin standard in an historic world first.
“El Salvador just bought 200 new coins. We now hold 400 BTC,” president Nayib Bukele confirmed on Twitter as the country’s accumulation officially began.
Bukele, who faced criticism from his citizens and international financial organizations over the move, added that the government would purchase “a lot more” in the short term.
He also called on mobile app stores to release El Salvador’s state Bitcoin wallet, Chivo, in time for “Bitcoin Day.”
“Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador. Soon more countries will follow,” Samson Mow, CSO of Blockstream, meanwhile commented in one of many responses predicting a domino effect thanks to El Salvador.
“There is no going back. You cannot put the genie back in the bottle.”
Market eagerly buys up miner coins
As Cointelegraph reported, on-chain metrics and fundamentals appeared equally relentless this week as the recovery from the May miner rout continued unabated.
Even miner profit-taking failed to dampen price action or short-term expectations, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode noting that the market had “clearly absorbed” the spare liquidity.
“This week, around 2,900 BTC have been spent from miner balances, equal to around $145M at a $50k BTC price,” it wrote in its latest weekly newsletter, “The Week On-chain.”
Miner positions increasing or decreasing by up to $5,000 in a given week is standard practice, it added, describing the latest activity as “reasonably expected behavior.”
Bitcoin miner net position change annotated chart. Source: Glassnode
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.
Axie Infinity price fails to regain support, increasing risk of 18% pullback
Axie Infinity price showed incredible bullish momentum during July and August. Although September started out on a good note, things might be coming to an end for AXS.
Analysts put a $2 target on MATIC as the Polygon ecosystem becomes widely adopted
Dolce & Gabbana reveals Collezioni Genesi, a debut non-fungible token collection built on the Polygon network to be auctioned on September 20. The Ethereum rival expands its utility with the acquisition of layer-2 scaling solution Hermez in a key technical upgrade for the network.
Bitcoin offers opportunity to profit as it retraces before the breakout
Bitcoin price (BTC) is on the verge of breaking higher and might have a stab at the monthly R1 resistance level at $52,759.59. This comes after Bitcoin was in a distribution phase between $47,065 to the downside and $50,019 to the upside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.