BTC futures are trading 1.8% higher as the market defended 8k over the weekend.

The BTC futures contract is now trading near the daily highs with some good backing.

After a slow start for the session overnight, BTC futures broke the downtrend and pushed to highs on the day.

The RSI has hit the overbought zone twice today as BTC futures continue to push the highs.

At around 2.30 pm London time there was a strong bout of buying volume with 234 contracts backing the bids higher.

8,218.5 is now the resistance level futures traders are watching and on the support side, 8,100.00 is an intraday support.

Around the 8,100.00 level, there is an intraday trendline that could also indicate a mean reversion if broken.