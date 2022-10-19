Bitcoin (BTC $19,287) has seen a 41% increase in energy consumption Year-on-Year (YoY) despite dramatic improvements in energy efficiency and a more diverse and sustainable energy mix — but there are concerns the rise could see regulators clamp down on mining.
The data comes from a Q3 2022 report by the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) which represents 51 of the world's largest Bitcoin mining companies.
The report found Bitcoin mining to consume 0.16% of global energy production, slightly less than the energy consumed by computer games according to the BMC — and an amount it considered to be “an inconsequential amount of global energy.”
Bitcoin mining also emitted 0.10% of the world’s carbon emissions which the BMC deemed to be “negligible.”
The increase in Bitcoin energy consumption comes as the network’s hashrate increased 8.34% in Q3 2022 and 73% YoY, despite fewer blocks being produced and downward price pressure.
In Q3 2022, #Bitcoin mining efficiency increased 23% YoY, and sustainable power mix was 59.4%, above 50% for the 6th quarter in a row. The network was 73% more secure YoY, only using 41% more energy, and is now 99% of all crypto hashing power.
Blockchain data analytics firm Glassnode is of the view that the “hashrate rise is due to more efficient mining hardware coming online and/or miners with superior balance sheets having a larger share of the hash power network.”
While the report also claimed Bitcoin mining efficiency to have increased 23% YOY and 5,814% over the last eight years, further increases in overall energy consumption may draw the ire of regulators examining the issue.
Pressure is ramping up on Bitcoin miners from environmentalists who claim its power consumption is harmful to the environment. Greenpeace is currently running the “change the code not the climate’ campaign to encourage the Bitcoin network to move to proof of stake, however the official account has only amassed 1100 followers so far.
FACT: #Bitcoin mining is driving millions of tons of new global warming pollution in the US
MYTH: Burning "waste" methane can green bitcoin
REALITY: Burning waste gas does nothing to reduce fossil fuel consumption and is even keeping old gas wells open.
On Oct. 18, the European Union (EU) released documentation outlining an action plan to implement the European Green Deal and the REPowerEU Plan — with both planning to keep a close eye on crypto mining activities and their environmental effects.
The European Blockchain Observatory and Forum (EUBOG) also suggested the EU adopts mitigation measures to lessen the adverse impacts on the climate caused by the digital asset sector.
This suggestion has already been put into effect to some degree, with the EU asking for its member states “to implement targeted and proportionate measures to lower the electricity consumption of crypto-asset miners” to combat the severe cut in the energy supplied from Russia.
The push for tighter regulation comes despite the EU rejecting a proposal in March that would have enforced a total ban on crypto mining.
As for the United States, regulatory movements appear to be a step behind its EU counterpart.
In September the White House Science Office published a 46-page document that looked into the climate and energy implications of crypto-assets, however, mixed conclusions were reached and no significant plan is in the works yet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price to provide a buying opportunity before rallying to $20,500
Bitcoin price is moving slowly as volatility seems to have disappeared after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) print on October 13. Since then, BTC has been attempting to rally higher but is blocked by a resistance level.
Ethereum remains rangebound as institutional investors continue to dump ETH from their portfolio
Ethereum was expected to be every wallet's favorite cryptocurrency this year, thanks to the hype surrounding the Merge.
Why VeChain’s VET price might have unfinished business near $0.04
VET price has printed an impulsive wave up, which could be the beginning phase of a larger rally. VeChain price shows an influx of buying pressure on the Volume Profile Indicator.
Terra LUNA Price Prediction: LUNA headed back to $2.00
Terra's LUNA price appears to be at the beginning of a developing impulse Elliott wave headed south. Key levels have been defined.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.