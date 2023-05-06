Share:

$Bitcoin ($BTC) remains volatile and in no man's land with the correction able to end up in any form. We are into one, though, but this does not change the medium-term count much, with both scenarios currently very possible.

$Quant ($QNT) also appears in a correction phase, and remains to be seen whether it ends up being a triangle or double zigzag/three. Either way, though, the most probable scenarios imply further downside in the short-to-medium term.