Bitcoin has moved relatively bullish during this weekend gaining about 2.5%, although with very little volume. Its latest volume candles (on a Coinbase price chart) seems to indicate the volume comes from the buy-side.
On the news front, some prominent crypto investors are still on the buy side, seeing this drop below the $10K an excellent opportunity to add to their positions.
One of them, Raoul Pal, recently tweeted that Bitcoin may be the cure for a coming recession or, even, maybe a depression, as interest rates are already negative in Europe and a potential yield collapse could very well happen in the US.
On the negative side, Thailand's Top Exchange BX Crypto said it would stop its trading services at the end of the month.
"Bitcoin Co. Ltd. has decided to cease offering digital exchange services and wallet services at our BX.in.th website in order to focus on other business opportunities.
This means that after September 30th 2019 all trading on the BX.in.th will be stopped."
Source: https://bx.in.th
Technical Analysis
As we see on the daily chart, there are several interlinked patterns in place. There is a descending channel in red and, also, a parallel channel in violet. Then, the last price leg is creating a descending wedge structure, which is usually broken to the upside. That doesn't mean it will break up soon, because it still has room to continue moving south.
That said, we still see the price obeying the sideways channel pictured in violet. Thus, there is a good chance this is a new bullish leg that may go up to revisit the $12,000.
The 4H chart shows that a bit of buying volume is coming, but the price is currently touching both the descending trendline and the 50-period MA. That means the price is facing resistance. Also, the proximity of the $9,900 level acts as resistance.
On the 4H chart we signal the current key levels.
R1: 9850
R2: 9,900
S1: 9,750
S2: 9,618
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
